Which is the best GTA Online heist for two players in 2022?

GTA Online was changed forever with the Heists DLC way back in 2015. Players did not have to loot stores to make money anymore.

The DLC added five unique heists to the game. Since then, there have been multiple DLCs focused on heists, including the Doomsday Heist, Diamond Casino Heist, and Cayo Perico.

With so many heists available, gamers are often confused about the best one. Picking out the most enjoyable can be done via two factors: payout and fun.

Best GTA Online heist for duo co-op

Since the Heists DLC, there have been changes with each DLC. Users no longer need to have four participants in a team to start a heist (there are a few exceptions).

The Casino Heist even brought in the approach mechanic, while Cayo Perico can be done solo even.

At the end of the day, GTA Online is all about payouts. Money helps gamers buy new vehicles, weapons, properties, etc. So, with that in mind, Cayo Perico is hands-down the best heist to grind with a two-player team. It actually turns out better than solo.

Since its release, the Cayo Perico Heist has become the best way to grind money. The best part is that it can be done solo as well.

The heist overall is pretty straightforward. The first few tries might be tricky, but it can be done with closed eyes once gamers get settled in.

The main advantage of approaching this heist with two players is the availability of secondary loot in the compound. A few rooms in El Rubio's compound can only be accessed via a synchronized keycard swipe.

Solo users cannot do this for obvious reasons. Looting the rooms in the compound is very lucrative as that is where players can get gold and paintings. They are the most valuable secondary loot items.

The heist also becomes a lot easier with two gamers as it saves lots of time. The video above shows a specific approach, but there's a lot of freedom with the CP Heist. Doing the heist on hard mode and completing the Elite Challenge grants more money.

As far as payouts are concerned, the CP Heist in GTA Online has varying primary loot targets after the first attempt. Assuming that the safe has bearer bonds worth $1.1 million and the users get bags full of gold, the payout will be around 2 million. The better the primary loot, the higher the take.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

