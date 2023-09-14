GTA Online's Bravado Hotring Hellfire is out: Price, performance, and more

The Bravado Hotring Hellfire is the newest car to debut in GTA Online, making it the penultimate new vehicle for the San Andreas Mercenaries update. This automobile is of the highly competitive Sports class, so let's see how it fares in the wake of its contemporaries. The new vehicle is decidedly mediocre but has a few unique things about it worth pointing out.

For instance, braking fairly regularly with this car is ideal to improve its grip and traction. Doing so will make handling turns much better. If you're interested in the Bravado Hotring Hellfire, you can buy it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,810,000.

Everything you need to know about the new Bravado Hotring Hellfire in GTA Online

YouTuber Broughy1322 is the go-to guy for checking out a car's performance. He has recorded hundreds of top speeds and lap times for vehicles. Let's take a look at how the Bravado Hotring Hellfire from the recent GTA Online weekly update does by these metrics. Here are its performance stats:

Top speed: 124.3 mph

124.3 mph Lap time (normal): 1:07.383

1:07.383 Lap time (abusive driving): 1:06.266

Unfortunately, none of these stats are impressive for a Sports car. The Bravado Hotring Hellfire's top speed puts it in 22nd place in its class, which is pretty average. The new car is ranked 83rd place for a Sports car as its normal lap time is substandard. While knowing to brake and take advantage of this car's unique quirk improves it slightly, being in 75th place for its class is nothing special.

Price

GTA+ members get this car for free (Image via Rockstar Games)

This car costs $1,810,000 by default in Southern San Andreas Super Autos and has no Trade Price. Future weekly updates could offer a discount on it, but there is currently none on this car upon its debut. If you need the cash, do some Sell Missions, heists, or even perform one of many GTA Online money glitches.

Note that you can get the Bravado Hotring Hellfire for free if you're a GTA+ member from September 14 to October 11, 2023. In that case, you can claim this gift at either The Vinewood Car Club or Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Great customization

The Bravado Hotring Hellfire is based on the Dodge Challenger SRT TA2 and has 30 liveries in total (including the default stock one). Much of them are the kind of stuff you would see in a race car. Fans of customization can also expect many of the usual options outside of liveries.

Verdict

The Hotring Hellfire is just an okay car (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ultimately, the newest car to GTA Online is unimpressive from a performance standpoint. If you plan on winning races, this vehicle is not recommended for purchase. However, fans of customizable automobiles might find this new Sports car quite appealing.

This vehicle isn't weaponized, armor, or capable of using unique upgrades like Imani Tech or HSW modifications. It has a unique way to boost grip by braking, but that's about it for unique features.

In related news, there was, unsurprisingly, no information on Grand Theft Auto 6 in GTA Online's latest weekly update.

