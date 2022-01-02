GTA Online reveals custom Ocelot Ardent as this week’s Car Meet Prize

Now is the time to check out GTA Online's Ocelot Ardent, currently part of the Prize Ride Challenge.

Since the Los Santos Tuners update, players can test their driving skills at the LS Car Meet. Rockstar Games offers new challenges every week, all in the hopes of winning a free car.

GTA Online is now putting the spotlight on the Ardent. It's a sports classic that has been around for a long time now.

Prize Ride Challenges have a series of objectives that need to be completed within a week. GTA Online tracks the gamer's current progress during that time. Once they complete the challenge, they will receive a free vehicle.

Only a select few players can get free Ocelot Ardent from GTA Online's Prize Ride Challenge

The Ardent is a classic coupe that normally sells for over a million dollars. GTA Online users can save lots of money just by doing this week's Prize Ride Challenge. Here's is what they should know about this event.

How does the Prize Ride Challenge work?

Every week, there is a new Prize Ride Challenge at the LS Car Meet. Players can win a free car if they complete the objectives. Of course, they also need to acquire a $50,000 membership beforehand.

Each challenge must be completed within a specific time frame. Gamers must also be placed in the top ranks the entire time. For the sake of convenience, GTA Online does keep track of progress with a daily timer.

Prize Ride Challenges can be accessed via the Interaction Menu. GTA Online currently offers the Ocelot Ardent, which is usually $1,150,000. Here is the current stipulation for this week's Prize Ride Challenge:

"Prove yourself on the street racing circuit by placing in the Top 4 in 8 different LS Car Meet Series races."

Users can either look for icons on the map or go to the Race Organizer in the LS Car Meet. This is where they can complete these challenges for GTA Online.

A brief review of the Ocelot Ardent

The Ocelot Ardent is a weaponized sports classic. In terms of top speed, it can reach 117.75 miles per hour. This is based on accurate findings from YouTuber Broughy1322. It's one of the fastest vehicles within its class.

GTA Online players will undoubtedly enjoy the quick acceleration. The Ardent will get to where it needs to be within a few seconds. It also offers good handling and braking, along with a pair of machine guns.

GTA Online players will also get a new livery

As a special bonus, Rockstar will also give away a new livery, known as Deck the Halls. Once users finish the Prize Ride Challenge, they will be given an Ocelot Ardent with this color scheme.

Long after the holidays are over, gamers will still enjoy their late Christmas present. The new livery captures the festive spirit of the winter season. Of course, players can always change it to something else.

