A look at why Double Down is unbalanced in GTA Online

GTA Online players better hope they are on the right team for Double Down, or they are going to have a really hard time.

Double Down is the latest Adversary Mode in GTA Online, per the Contract DLC updates. Players are put into two separate teams, which are the defenders and attackers. Defending players take control of Franklin and Lamar. Meanwhile, attackers have to get rid of them by any means necessary.

At first glance, players might think the defenders are at a disadvantage. However, it turns out that Franklin and Lamar are simply too powerful. Whether it's the map design or the weapon selection, defending players have a major head start. More than a few GTA Online players consider this mode unbalanced.

Here are some reasons why GTA Online's Double Down is completely unbalanced

GTA Online players will certainly have fun playing as Franklin and Lamar. However, the same cannot be said for the opposing team. Some players find it hard to believe it was play tested, such as GTA YouTuber GhillieMaster. Here's a brief look at why Double Down needs to be reworked.

Defenders have much better weapons

Attackers are limited to a Double Barrel Shotgun, along with 60 rounds of ammo. They can also resort to melee attacks if they are close enough. However, their shotguns have such limited range that it's unlikely they can do anything.

In strong contrast, the defenders have a wide range of powerful weapons. Several of them are in the Mk II class, such as the Special Carbine and Heavy Sniper. Franklin and Lamar also have a few explosive weapons thrown in for good measure, which can be devastating.

Defenders can use their long range weapons to keep attackers away from them. They can also use the auto-locking feature for some easy shots. Keep in mind that attackers can only rely on a short range shotgun and their melee attacks.

The map design also favors the defenders

GTA Online has a total of seven maps for this Adversary Mode. However, defenders always have the higher ground, which allows them to easily pick off targets. Sometimes defenders will never get a chance to reach them, since they have to climb to get there.

Double Down II is perhaps the worst offender in this category. Defenders just have to stay put on a moving freight train. Meanwhile, the attackers are forced to chase them on motorcycles. The map design for this mission is unfair for two reasons.

First of all, attackers can easily crash into objects on a motorcycle. When this happens, they have to waste precious time getting back up. Attackers also have to aim their short range guns while moving at fast speeds. Trying to target a defending team becomes very difficult.

GTA Online needs to rework this concept

Double Down is an easy way to rack up wins for GTA Online players, just as long as they play Franklin and Lamar. Simply put, Rockstar needs to give attackers a better selection of weapons. Otherwise, the defending team will always be out of reach, since they can just pick off targets with long range weapons.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul