How to play Double Down in GTA Online

GTA Online players will have their backs against the wall in Double Down, the latest Adversary Mode.

Franklin and Lamar take center stage in the newest version of Siege Mentality. GTA Online players must choose between an attacking and defending team. The big difference is that Franklin and Lamar are the defending team. This is the first time a former GTA protagonist is fully playable in an Adversary Mode.

This is not the first time Franklin and Lamar have been playable on GTA Online. However, the Short Trip missions are locked behind a huge paywall. Players need to run an Agency and complete several missions. Double Down is a more accessible way to play as Franklin and Lamar.

Double Down is the latest Adversary Mode for GTA Online, so players should learn how to play

Earn Triple Rewards for playing this week, and completing a round will land you a GTA$200K bonus: Fight through a siege as Franklin and Lamar in GTA Online’s new Double Down cooperative mode.Earn Triple Rewards for playing this week, and completing a round will land you a GTA$200K bonus: rsg.ms/3375a33 Fight through a siege as Franklin and Lamar in GTA Online’s new Double Down cooperative mode. Earn Triple Rewards for playing this week, and completing a round will land you a GTA$200K bonus: rsg.ms/3375a33 https://t.co/upS4FlHqi2

GTA Online players only have a few days left to claim this week's rewards. They will receive a free $200,000 bonus just by playing this game. Players will also earn triple rewards for this Adversary Mode. Without further ado, here's what they should know before beginning their next round.

These are the rules

Attacking teams have to eliminate the defenders before the time limit runs out. Meanwhile, defending teams must survive until the end of these rounds. Attackers have unlimited lives, while defenders only have one each.

Since defending teams only consist of Franklin and Lamar, they are heavily outnumbered. To level the playing field, attackers are strictly limited to Double Barrel Shotguns.

Meanwhile, defenders can use the following weapons to devastating effect:

Advanced Rifle (900 rounds)

(900 rounds) Assault Shotgun (240 rounds)

(240 rounds) Combat MG Mk II (2000 rounds)

(2000 rounds) Heavy Sniper Mk II (12 rounds)

(12 rounds) Grenade Launcher (five grenades)

(five grenades) Pump Shotgun Mk II (240 rounds)

(240 rounds) SMG Mk II (600 rounds)

(600 rounds) SNS Pistol Mk II (60 rounds)

(60 rounds) Special Carbine Mk II (900 rounds)

GTA Online defenders will also get a baseball bat, a single Proximity Mine, three Molotov Cocktails, and five Hand Grenades. However, they must stay within the confines of their current location. If they leave the area for more than 15 seconds, they will automatically be wasted.

Map locations

There are a total of seven maps for this Adversary Mode, each set in various locations. GTA Online players will use the following maps:

Double Down I : Paleto Forest Sawmill, Paleto Forest.

: Paleto Forest Sawmill, Paleto Forest. Double Down II : South of Mount Gordo

: South of Mount Gordo Double Down III : Altruist Camp, Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness

: Altruist Camp, Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness Double Down IV : Los Santos Naval Port, Elysian Island

: Los Santos Naval Port, Elysian Island Double Down V : Pala Springs Aerial Tramway, Paleto Forest

: Pala Springs Aerial Tramway, Paleto Forest Double Down VI : Fort Zancudo

: Fort Zancudo Double Down VII: Cape Catfish

Most of these GTA Online maps involve hold-out locations with a higher ground level. That means defenders will often have a great view of the battlefield, which gives them a tactical advantage.

The second map is a definite change of pace. Defenders will be on a freight train heading down south of Mount Gordo. In the meantime, attackers must use motorcycles to chase after them.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

