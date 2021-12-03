5 slowest GTA Online vehicles from Los Santos Tuners

Some of the super cars from Los Santos Tuners can be rather slow in GTA Online.

The likes of the Calico GTF and Jester RR can reach incredible top speeds in a matter of seconds, and the Los Santos Tuners gave way to some really fast super cars. Many GTA Online players were excited at the prospect of these vehicles. However, not all of them live up to expectations.

Super cars are not meant to be slow, yet these select vehicles are among the slowest in Los Santos Tuners. The top speeds for the vehicles listed here are accurately calculated by Broughy1332. These cars also tend to be significantly cheaper as a result. Most players will only buy these vehicles if they want to save money.

5 slow Los Santos Tuners cars in GTA Online

5) Annis Remus (115.5 mph)

The Remus is a reliable vehicle if GTA Online players want to save money. It's one of the more affordable ones from the Los Santos Tuners update, especially with its trade price.

The Remus offers good performances in most categories. Stability is one of the main strengths of this particular vehicle, and GTA Online players will easily maintain a steady grip on various surfaces. It's not the fastest vehicle, but it also doesn't frequently spin out of control.

4) Karin Previon (115.5 mph)

The Previon shares the same top speed as the Remus. However, it has slightly lower acceleration, which means it won't reach its top speed as quickly. These minor differences won't make or break a street race in GTA Online.

In terms of performance, the Previon is a decent vehicle that is clearly outshined by its competitors. GTA Online players won't find much use for it if they plan on consistently winning their street races.

3) Emperor Vectre (115.25 mph)

Like most of the slower cars from Los Santos Tuners, the Vectre has great acceleration. The only problem is that it rarely gets to reach its top speed. Thankfully, the Vectre has great handling for sharp corners.

Since GTA Online considers it a heavy vehicle, the Vectre has rather poor braking. Players need to constantly maintain their momentum throughout races.

2) Übermacht Cypher (113.5 mph)

The Cypher is a decent choice for GTA Online street races. Besides a slightly low top speed, it has good acceleration to keep up with opponents. It can also make sharp turns without spinning out. Only the Calico GTF can rival the Cypher in terms of handling.

It's not recommended to drive on rocky terrain, especially at a top speed of 113.5 miles per hour. The Cypher can also easily overturn itself, which costs precious seconds in a street race.

1) Vulcar Warrener HKR (106.5 mph)

This is the slowest vehicle from the Los Santos Tuners update. GTA Online players may compensate for this with high acceleration. The main downside is that the Warrener HKR has a high torque, which causes it to spin out of control, and players need to drive very carefully with this vehicle.

Another issue is the crash deformation, which is among the worst in its class. At the very least, this vehicle offers great handling and braking.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

