GTA Online's Oppressor Mk II now officially costs $8 million

On April 27, GTA Online made headlines with its latest update. Players can now purchase the Oppressor Mk II, a flying motorcycle with high-tech weapons and capabilities, for the hefty price of $8 million. This addition has been met with mixed reactions from the community, with some excited about the new vehicle's potential and others disappointed by the steep price tag.

The Oppressor Mk II has been a highly sought-after vehicle in GTA Online for years, with its advanced features and ability to fly at high speeds making it a favorite among players. However, the $8 million price point is one of the highest in the game's history, and some players are questioning whether the vehicle is worth the investment.

The Oppressor Mk II, a popular flying motorcycle in GTA Online, received a significant price change today, on April 27, 2023. According to Rockstar Games' latest Newswire article, several vehicles in the game have had their prices updated to better reflect their value to players. Some have seen their price increased due to their outsized utility, performance, or powerful weaponry.

The Oppressor Mk II falls into this category and will now cost $8 million, more than double its current price of $3,890,250. This increase makes it one of the most expensive vehicles in the game, second only to the Luxor Deluxe.

Despite receiving a nerf in The Criminal Enterprises update, the Oppressor Mk II remains a top-tier vehicle for most content. Its versatility, easy accessibility, and strong missiles make it a fanfavorite. However, the steep price increase may not be worth it to some players.

Most vehicles in GTA Online fall into the $1-3 million range, and spending $8 million may be overpriced for the average person. Nevertheless, the Oppressor Mk II remains a powerful vehicle that can be summoned via the Interaction Menu and flown anywhere in the game world.

What gamers had to say about the massive price change

Some gamers have been very disappointed about the price change of Oppressor Mk II, while some players seem to think it's fine, given that most already own it.

Broontango @BroontangoVlogs @RockstarGames $8mil for an oppressor mk2 now though 🤦🏼‍♂️ @RockstarGames $8mil for an oppressor mk2 now though 🤦🏼‍♂️

❤️ Ada ❤️ @_ItzAda Can't wait for the price of oppressor mk2 to change to 8 million even though every player has it by now Can't wait for the price of oppressor mk2 to change to 8 million even though every player has it by now

musty_262 @y2k_c @RockstarGames I don't understand why yall changed the oppressor mk2 price. I hope you don't think this is gonna solve the issue lol. Now you will have people with mk2 destroying players trying to save up to 8mil trying to buy one. @RockstarGames I don't understand why yall changed the oppressor mk2 price. I hope you don't think this is gonna solve the issue lol. Now you will have people with mk2 destroying players trying to save up to 8mil trying to buy one.

One user went even further to say that Elon Musk should buy Rockstar Games and remove the Oppressor Mk II from GTA Online:

$KUNK @SKUNK_KUN



The Oppressor MK2 Is Futuristic And Literally Does NOT Fit With The Lore Of Grand Theft Auto and It Serves No Purpose 🦨



He Needs To Buy Rockstar And Remove The Oppressor MK2 From The Game. The Oppressor MK2 Is Futuristic And Literally Does NOT Fit With The Lore Of Grand Theft Auto and It Serves No Purpose. OP MK2 Was The WORST THING ADDED To This Game.

Despite its high cost, the Oppressor Mk II is still one of the most popular vehicles in GTA Online due to its unique features, versatility, and overall effectiveness. Its ability to fly and glide makes it an ideal vehicle for transportation and combat. Further, its missiles and countermeasures make it a formidable weapon against other players and NPCs.

However, the price increase may deter some from purchasing it, and it may become less common in the game. Additionally, Rockstar may continue to balance the vehicle's abilities in future updates to maintain the overall balance and fairness. Ultimately, only time will tell how Oppressor Mk II's future will play out in GTA Online.

