5 benefits to owning Oppressor Mk II in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

GTA Online is a popular multiplayer game that allows players to immerse themselves in a world of crime, heists, and thrilling missions. The title recently received a major DLC update called The Last Dose that introduced several new features and enhancements. Players should wonder whether there are any benefits to owning a high-speed flying motorcycle, like Oppressor Mk II.

From increased speed and mobility to improved weapons and defensive capabilities, this vehicle offers a wide range of advantages that can help one achieve success in the game. Whether you're a seasoned GTA Online player or just starting out, understanding the benefits of the Oppressor Mk II can help you make informed decisions about your gameplay strategy. This article explores five key benefits of owning an Oppressor Mk II in GTA Online after "The Last Dose" update.

High-speed thrill and four major benefits that the Oppressor Mk II offers to GTA Online players

1) Versatility

One of the key benefits of the Oppressor Mk II in GTA Online is its versatility. This is because the vehicle has the unique ability to transform into a hoverbike, which allows it to easily traverse both land and air. This means players can quickly and easily navigate around the game world, regardless of the terrain.

The Oppressor Mk II is particularly useful for completing missions that require speed and agility, as it can easily avoid obstacles and move quickly from one location to another.

In addition to its speed and agility, the Oppressor Mk II's hoverbike mode also makes it useful for completing a wide range of tasks. For example, players can use the vehicle to quickly access hard-to-reach areas, such as rooftops or other high places. It can also be used to complete challenges or objectives that require one to maneuver through tight spaces, such as tunnels or narrow alleyways.

2) Fast Travel

The Oppressor Mk II's fast travel ability is one of its key benefits in GTA Online. It can travel at very high speeds and can fly over obstacles and other players, making it a quick and efficient way to get around the world. This can save you a lot of time when traveling between missions and locations, or simply exploring.

Furthermore, the Oppressor Mk II's rocket boost feature allows you to travel even faster. By holding down the acceleration button, you can activate the rocket boost and soar through the sky at breakneck speeds. This feature can be particularly useful when trying to escape from enemy players or police during a mission, or when you simply need to get somewhere quickly.

3) Weaponry

Another reason for owning the Oppressor Mk II after The Last Dose update is the vehicle's weaponry. The Oppressor Mk II comes equipped with machine guns and missile launchers, making it a powerful combat vehicle that can take out enemy players or complete missions that require heavy firepower.

The machine guns on the Oppressor Mk II are mounted on the front of the vehicle and are capable of rapid-fire. They are useful for taking out smaller targets such as pedestrians or other players riding motorcycles.

The missile launchers, on the other hand, are capable of firing homing missiles that can lock onto enemy players or vehicles. These missiles are extremely powerful and can take out armored vehicles or helicopters with ease

4) Protection

One important reason for owning this amazingly fast motorcycle in GTA Online after The Last Dose update is its ability to provide protection. The vehicle has a unique countermeasure system that can be used to dodge incoming missiles and other projectiles, making it difficult for enemies to hit you.

This can be a significant advantage in combat situations where you are being targeted by multiple players or NPC enemies.

The countermeasure system on Oppressor Mk II includes two types of defenses: flares and chaff. The former can be used to distract incoming heat-seeking missiles, while chaff can be used to disrupt radar signals and missile guidance systems. When used effectively, these countermeasures can make it nearly impossible for others to hit you with missiles, giving players a significant advantage in combat situations.

5) Style

In addition to the practical benefits of the vehicle, owning an Oppressor Mk II can be a way to express yourself. The vehicle has a sleek and futuristic design that can make you stand out in the game's world. The bike also has a customizable paint job, allowing you to choose colors and designs that fit your personal style.

Customization options in GTA Online are an important part of the game's appeal. Players can use their in-game money to purchase different clothing, vehicles, and other items to personalize their experience.

Owning an Oppressor Mk II is just one way to show off your wealth and style, and can make you feel like a true high-roller in the world of GTA Online.

