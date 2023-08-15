GTA Online's Weaponized Conada vs. Sparrow: Which is the better helicopter to own?

GTA Online's Weaponized Conada finally debuted recently, so let's look at how it compares to the popular Sparrow. After all, the new helicopter costs $3,385,000, which is $1,570,000 more expensive than the old chopper from The Cayo Perico Heist update. It would be logical to assume that the new vehicle would be amazing, especially since it came from a recent update full of powercreep.

Spoiler alert: The Sparrow is still the better go-to helicopter for general grinding than the new Weaponized Conada in GTA Online. All reasons for this conclusion will be provided in the following sections of this article, and it is opinionated, so one's mileage may vary.

Why the Sparrow is a better helicopter to own than Weaponized Conada in GTA Online

The Sparrow is one of GTA Online's best helicopters for a number of reasons, which include the following:

Amazing top speed: 168.75 mph was the fastest chopper before the Weaponized Conada debuted.

168.75 mph was the fastest chopper before the Weaponized Conada debuted. Great weapons: Spammable missiles are great, especially since some vehicles in their class sometimes have a cooldown on them.

Spammable missiles are great, especially since some vehicles in their class sometimes have a cooldown on them. It can be stored in the Kosatka: You don't need a Hangar to own this chopper. Best of all, the ability to store this vehicle in the Kosatka means it's easy to access while doing The Cayo Perico Heist.

You don't need a Hangar to own this chopper. Best of all, the ability to store this vehicle in the Kosatka means it's easy to access while doing The Cayo Perico Heist. Access to countermeasures: Although this vehicle's durability is lackluster, the ability to use Chaffs and Flares helps make it less likely that this chopper will get hit by homing missiles.

Although this vehicle's durability is lackluster, the ability to use Chaffs and Flares helps make it less likely that this chopper will get hit by homing missiles. Cannot be targeted by a Galaxy Super Yacht: For some reason, the Galaxy Super Yacht won't target this aircraft as it would for others.

For some reason, the Galaxy Super Yacht won't target this aircraft as it would for others. Indestructible tail rotor: This part of the helicopter cannot be destroyed, bizarrely enough.

This part of the helicopter cannot be destroyed, bizarrely enough. Moderate price: $1,815,000 is pretty cheap by modern GTA Online standards.

Ultimately, the Sparrow is of great value. It stands as one of the best choppers a player can purchase in this game.

Now let's see what the Weaponized Conada offers:

Excellent vertical mobility: This chopper can ascend and descend faster than most aircraft.

This chopper can ascend and descend faster than most aircraft. Delayed missiles like the Buzzard Attack Chopper: It's a little less spammable to use but can still work in a pinch.

There isn't much of a reason to buy the latest helicopter from the San Andreas Mercenaries update. It's costly for something rather mediocre, meaning only players with plenty of cash from heists, Sell Missions, or GTA Online money glitches are likely to purchase something so outclassed.

There aren't any unique features that are useful with the Weaponized Conada. It has no countermeasures, useful storage areas, or anything else to justify the $3.3 million investment. The Sparrow is just much more valuable by comparison. Likewise, even other helicopters like the Buzzard Attack Chopper have more redeemable qualities (in this case, the ability to spawn it anywhere as a CEO).

Note that everything discussed above is for GTA Online. Future games like Grand Theft Auto 6 could have both vehicles, but their performances could wildly differ by then.

