GTA Online Street Drug Dealers locations for today (July 4, 2023)

Street Drug Dealers allow GTA Online players to sell their products to them for a reasonable price. The only issue with this feature is that these NPCs' locations change daily. Their July 4th spots will be discussed in this article. Note that the following information won't be relevant to players on any future day unless all three NPCs have the exact locations again.

All three areas will be shown in an interactive map featured below in the next section of this article. Street Drug Dealers can purchase Acid, Weed, Meth, or Cocaine from GTA Online players. Two NPCs pay extra for Acid today, while the remaining one's preferred product is Cocaine.

All Street Drug Dealers' locations in GTA Online (July 4, 2023)

All three current locations (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

The above map shows all three Street Drug Dealers' July 4, 2023 locations. While it's a joyous holiday for many Americans, some gamers may wish to earn extra cash in GTA Online. The three areas of note for today are as follows:

Cool Beans building in Mirror Park

Ineseno Road in Chumash

Foreclosed North Alamo Pier

Every NPC has different prices for all three products, so it's worth highlighting how much each one pays the player for their items. As long as you know their locations, you should be able to sell some drugs in just a few minutes.

Location #1

Location #1 (Image via GTA Wiki)

The far northernmost Street Drug Dealer location is best for players seeking to sell their Acid. You can easily find an NPC hanging out in front of the cabin by the North Alamo Pier. Just approach him to sell some items at the following prices:

Acid: $3,050

$3,050 Cocaine: $20,900

$20,900 Meth: $8,700

$8,700 Weed: $1,530

Remember, GTA Online players can sell ten Acid, one Cocaine, two Meth, and ten Weed to all Street Drug Dealers for more money. Here is how much you can earn if you sell everything to the above NPC:

Acid: $30,500

$30,500 Cocaine: $20,900

$20,900 Meth: $17,400

$17,400 Weed: $15,300

These are pretty solid deals all around.

Location #2

Location #2 (Image via GTA Wiki)

Next is the westernmost spot for a Street Drug Dealer today, July 4, 2023. Here is how much this NPC pays per drug:

Acid: $2,810

$2,810 Cocaine: $20,400

$20,400 Meth: $8,700

$8,700 Weed: $1,410

His prices are lower than the previous NPC at the Alamo Sea, except for Meth (which is equal). Acid is technically the above vendor's preferred product. Here is how much he would pay for full quantities:

Acid: $28,100

$28,100 Cocaine: $20,400

$20,400 Meth: $17,400

$17,400 Weed: $14,100

Location #3

Location #3 (Image via GTA Wiki)

Finally, this Street Drug Dealer can be found in Mirror Park and will pay GTA Online players the following prices per item:

Acid: $1,425

$1,425 Cocaine: $40,600

$40,600 Meth: $8,900

$8,900 Weed: $1,490

Cocaine is the preferred product here. That means the total amounts would be:

Acid: $14,250

$14,250 Cocaine: $40,600

$40,600 Meth: $17,800

$17,800 Weed: $14,900

Apart from Acid, these prices are the best deals available from these NPCs on July 4, 2023. That's everything about this gameplay feature, so enjoy Independence Day. Hopefully, more news about Grand Theft Auto 6, Online updates, etc., will arrive soon.

