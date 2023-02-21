Street Dealers were added to GTA Online this week, allowing players to sell certain drugs at a higher value than usual. It is one of the best open-world features for hustlers who run Acid Labs, Nightclubs, and Motorcycle clubs in the game. Every day, they can find three drug dealers at different locations on the map.

However, finding them in the game can be mundane and tiresome. To help players, this article will share the exact locations of the GTA Online Street Dealers for the day.

Where to find the locations of Street Dealers in GTA Online today? (February 20, 2023)

Like the Gun Van, GTA Online Street Dealers change their locations daily to stay off the radar of the cops. Here are their whereabouts for today, along with their gang names and preferred drugs:

1) Foreclosed North Alamo Pier, Alamo Sea

Dealer gang – Rednecks

Rednecks Preferred item – Weed

2) Service Bay at Rockford Plaza (west), Burton

Dealer gang – Kkangpae

Kkangpae Preferred item – Meth

3) Car park at Maze Bank Arena, La Puerta

Dealer gang – Street Punks

Street Punks Preferred item – Weed

Each of the drug dealers deals in the following products, along with an estimated amount of cash players can earn:

Cocaine ($19,000 -$20,000)

Meth ($8,259 - $17,500)

Weed ($1,400 - $15,000)

Acid ($1,385 - $14,850)

Players get to see a purple icon on the map; whenever they are nearby the dealers’ locations.

Everything to know about locations of GTA Online Street Dealers for today (February 20, 2023)

1) Foreclosed North Alamo Pier, Alamo Sea

The Foreclosed North Alamo Pier is a collective name of three homes located west of Galilee on the north shore of the Alamo Sea. A dirt-shared driveway can be found around these private homes, along with a private jetty/pier. Based on GTA Online events, Redneck NPCs/The Lost MC members can be found here.

Players can find a rank-dependent watercraft alongside the jetty when not on a mission. The overall ambiance of the place is calm and peaceful.

2) Rockford Plaza, Burton

Rockford Plaza is a high-end large-sized shopping center in GTA Online located in the Burton area of the map. It sells expensive clothing items and jewelry, as listed on its website’s in-game Shopping & Glamor section.

Even though the plaza appears to have many stores, only Pansonbys high-class clothing brand is accessible. The entire building seems to be based on the real-life Beverly Center in Beverly Hills, California.

3) Maze Bank Arena, La Puerta

The Maze Bank Arena is a large-sized sports area featured in GTA Online. It is located in the La Puerta area of Los Santos, which makes it the home of the Los Santos Panic, the city’s basketball team. Since the Arena War update of 2018, many advertisements can be seen in the area.

The real-life Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Kia Forum inspire the entire structure.

The Street Dealers have been added to Los Santos Drug Wars’ remaining drip-feed content. If players do not want to Sell Missions for their businesses but want a good deal for their price, they should visit these individuals and get the best price for their items.

