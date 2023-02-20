GTA Online Gun Van location for today (February 20, 2023)

With the dawn of a new day, GTA Online's Gun Van has shifted to another location. The vehicle has returned to its current spot after a while, hence those who have already bought it from this particular location should be able to reach it rather easily.

For those seeking a little assistance with pinpointing the neighborhood on their maps, this guide will give the vehicle's exact location and details about weapon discounts.

The Gun Van is in La Mesa district in GTA Online (February 20, 2023)

The roving Gun Van has set up camp on Popular Street in La Mesa, Los Santos. This destination was also chosen for this illegal business a few weeks ago. The following image can be utilized to mark its exact position.

Today's Gun Van location (Image via Rockstar Games)

It is a safe spot for the illegal mobile establishment as it allows the unnamed arms dealer to conduct his business without the interference of the Los Santos Police Department.

Players can avail of various discounts from this vehicle until February 22, 2023. These include 10% on weapons, 15% on throwables, and 20% on body armor. That said, the star attraction is the Unholy Hellbringer.

The Unholy Hellbringer in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Owners of Hellbringer will always have the upper hand in combat, as with this weapon, they can destroy their adversaries in the blink of an eye. The following is an expanded list of discounts on each weapon:

Unholy Hellbringer - 10% off

Baseball Bat - 10% off

Knife - 10% off

Molotovs - 15% off

Tear Gas - 15% off

Grenades - 15% off

Body armor - 20% off

Railgun - 10% off

Combat PDW - 10% off

Special Carbine - 10% off

Service Carbine - 10% off

Pistol .50 - 10% off

Weapons can also be bought from Ammu-Nation stores across Los Santos and Blaine County. However, they do not offer armaments at slashed prices like the Gun Van.

That said, the vehicle initially remains hidden on the in-game map. Players will have to drive around and hope to bump into it. Once they close in on its location, a small icon resembling a van will pop up on their map. Remember, the location gets rotated randomly every day.

To GTA+ members, the location of the van has already been revealed. They will also get the option to buy the Lucha Libre versions of the Baseball Bat and Knife.

However, guides like this one can be used to quickly locate the Gun Van's position in GTA Online every day.

Everything to know about Popular Street, La Mesa in GTA Online

The Los Angeles Arts District serves as a real-life inspiration for La Mesa. It is an industrial district in the eastern section of Los Santos. Notably, the Los Santos Storm Drain can also be found near this location.

Businesses like The 1966 Digestive Co., Big G Goods, Casey's Diner, Los Santos Customs, LS Car Meet, and more can be located on Popular Street. Moreover, there are two Ammu-Nation stores that will certainly incur heavy losses due to the presence of the Gun Van today.

This particular catalog of weapons will only be on sale until February 22, 2023. After that, a new set will appear in the Gun Van. GTA Online players must hurry to get their hands on guns like the Unholy Hellbringer.

Poll : 0 votes