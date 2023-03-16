GTA Online Street Drug Dealers' locations for March 15, 2023

GTA Online recently saw the addition of Street Dealers, which are basically three NPCs belonging to different gangs spawning at random spots around Los Santos and Blaine County every day. Players can locate and sell four different types of narcotics to each of them. Additionally, each of these individuals has a product they prefer, for which they will shell out extra money.

Street Dealers provide an excellent opportunity for players to make some solid cash through their illegal businesses. That being said, this article will disclose where each of them can be found today, March 15, 2023.

Where are the Street Dealers in GTA Online today, March 15, 2023?

Players should take note of each of the following three locations since these spots are where they will find the Street Dealers today:

1) Location 1 - BJ Smith Recreation Center, Chamberlain Hills

Gang - CGF

CGF Preferred Drug - Weed

2) Location 2 - Upstairs at Cool Beans, Mirror Park

Gang - The Lost MC

The Lost MC Preferred Drug - Weed

3) Location 3 - Senora Desert Trailer Park, RON Alternates Wind Farm

Gang - Hippies

Hippies Preferred Drug - Weed

The video provided above can be used to pinpoint these locations on the in-game map.

Upon encountering a Street Dealer, players will be able to sell four kinds of drugs to them:

Meth

Cocaine

Acid

Weed

However, to sell these items to them, players must possess one or more MC Businesses, Nightclubs, or Acid Labs.

One of these products will be highlighted at the top with a golden star next to its name when interacting with a dealer. This is the preferred drug for that specific NPC, and they will pay double the normal price for it.

Acid has the greatest chance of becoming the preferred narcotics product. Each drug's odds of becoming the preferred item are as follows:

35% Acid

30% Weed

20% Meth

15% Coke

Today, Weed has been chosen as the most-desired item by all three Street Dealers in GTA Online. Hence, players can earn double the amount of money by simply selling that drug to these NPCs.

Street Dealer icon in GTA Online (Image via YouTube @TGG)

As gamers get close to a Street Dealer, a purple chat cloud symbol will pop up on the mini-map. When they approach the precise position of this icon, it will be replaced with an opaque circle on GTA Online's map, signifying where the NPC must be found.

Selling narcotics to these characters could earn a player between $80,000 and $100,000 per day. Street Dealers switch positions every day; therefore, it is critical that players locate them quickly and profit from this daily mechanic.

