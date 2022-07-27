GTA Online Criminal Enterprise update patch notes: Payout increases, quality-of-life upgrades and more

The amount of money that players can make in GTA Online has increased thanks to the Criminal Enterprises DLC. Furthermore, it significantly modifies the gameplay by altering a great number of game mechanics. A large number of these improvements have been requested by the players themselves.

Rockstar has also taken a stance against griefing by nerfing the Oppressor Mk II and including an anti-griefing option in Race Creator. All of these changes are detailed in the Title Update 1.61 official patch notes. This article goes through the aforementioned changes in further depth.

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises patch notes for quality of life upgrades, increased rewards and more

Quality of life upgrades

Most of these upgrades were requested by the GTA Online community, who have reacted positively to these changes:

Players may now access all business activities in private sessions, including Sell missions.

When the weapon wheel is up, players can now access snacks and armor more quickly by using only one button.

The requirement to return to Story Mode is no longer necessary for players to join various session types.

Both Southern San Andreas Super Autos and Legendary Motorsport websites now feature new filtering options and performance enhancements.

Chaff and flare countermeasures are now available for the Sparrow.

Instead of purchasing maximum ammunition for each type of weapon separately, players may now do it with only one option.

All cars with access to the LS Car Meet can now be fitted with low-grip tires.

The Avenger and Mobile Operations Center Workshops now allow modifications to most personal vehicles that fit as opposed to only a few.

The odds of the Auto Shop workers successfully delivering a customer's automobile have significantly increased.

Instead of being restricted to walking, players may now jog within The Diamond Casino & Resort, The Music Locker, and Nightclubs.

Vehicle requests made through the Mechanic now have a shorter delivery timer.

Players who complete Sell missions in public sessions that have competing players will now be rewarded with a higher bonus.

When a player fails a mission and Quick Restarts it, their snack supply is now replenished to the level it was at when they began the mission.

Phone calls from English Dave, Ms. Baker, and Hao can now be hung up on.

Changes and features that will prevent griefing

Griefing prevention is a major feature of this update:

The Oppressor Mk II's Missiles are now less precise, while the Flares and Chaff are less effective and have a longer cooldown.

The K/D Ratio of players is no longer impacted by kills and deaths in Freemode.

There is no longer a fine associated with destroying an armed personal vehicle owned by another player.

The Race Creator now features a "Anti Grief Ghosting" option. This permits ghosting of players who drive in the wrong direction for an extended period of time.

Payment increases

The GTA Online economy has undergone a number of significant adjustments as a result of this update, especially the heists:

On a few sections of the Criminal Enterprises update content, introductory earn rates are in effect.

Payouts for the Races and Adversary Modes have been raised. There is now a payment for every player who completes a Premium Race.

The payments for the heists from The Heists Update and The Doomsday Heist have risen.

The compensation paid to bodyguards, associates and MC members has increased.

Fees for font changes and renaming of gangs have been decreased.

There are also tons of bug fixes for GTA Online that have been worked on by Rockstar in this update.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far