"Really impressed with Rockstar": Fans react positively to GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update improvements

The upcoming Criminal Enterprises update for GTA Online has already become one of the most positively received and highly anticipated updates for the online multiplayer title.

Players are eagerly waiting for the new update to drop on July 26, especially after all of the announcements and early patch notes Rockstar Games have been releasing for this update.

Many fans in the GTA Online community are expressing their opinions about the changes and additions this DLC is bringing with it. So, here are some of the fan reactions regarding the release of this new update for GTA Online.

The majority of fans have been very happy about the Criminal Enterprises update for GTA Online

Ben @videotech_



Well done for listening to the community's most critical feedback. Things are starting to look better for GTA Online if they continue to keep this up. twitter.com/RockstarGames/… Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions

•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness

•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & more



rsg.ms/052834a The Criminal Enterprises features a number of improvements:•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & more The Criminal Enterprises features a number of improvements:•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & morersg.ms/052834a https://t.co/23b9RNvSkn I did not think Rockstar would ever improve the game with this amount of new changes, really impressed with Rockstar.Well done for listening to the community's most critical feedback. Things are starting to look better for GTA Online if they continue to keep this up. I did not think Rockstar would ever improve the game with this amount of new changes, really impressed with Rockstar. Well done for listening to the community's most critical feedback. Things are starting to look better for GTA Online if they continue to keep this up. 👏 twitter.com/RockstarGames/…

The aforementioned tweet was made by popular Rockstar Games news distributor Ben (videotech_), who commended Rockstar Games for listening to fan feedback and for introducing many new and highly requested changes and additions in the upcoming update.

In fact, yet another prominent Rockstar Games news distributor, Tez2, straight up gave Rockstar Games a well-deserved "W".

Broughy1322, who is a prominent figure in the racing community of Grand Theft Auto Online, also gave his thoughts about the update:

Broughy🥈 @Broughy1322 Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Furthermore, popular YouTuber TheProfessional tweeted positively about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto Online update and stated that he should still be allowed to criticize Rockstar Games for nerfing the Cayo Perico Heist:

TheProfessional @Patrick21611 For people that accuse me of complaining and attacking R*. I did a 23 min video yesterday talking about why I think the next update will be great and why its a step in the right direction. I praised R* on KDR and Opp MK2 changes. This doesn't mean I can't criticize them for Cayo. For people that accuse me of complaining and attacking R*. I did a 23 min video yesterday talking about why I think the next update will be great and why its a step in the right direction. I praised R* on KDR and Opp MK2 changes. This doesn't mean I can't criticize them for Cayo.

Another big Grand Theft Auto Online YouTuber, GhillieMaster, expressed his opinion regarding this update. Considered to be one of the most popular figures in the Grand Theft Auto Online PvP scene, he has many videos where he shares tips and tricks on how players can approach combat within the game:

Nick @GhillieYT twitter.com/rockstargames/… Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Finally, another fan shared his genuine thoughts about this update:

yurr @RSG_Assassin @Broughy1322 The really exciting part is seeing what they do in future updates if they keep this attitude towards rebalancing older parts of the game. This is a great start but I certainly hope this won't be the end of it! @Broughy1322 The really exciting part is seeing what they do in future updates if they keep this attitude towards rebalancing older parts of the game. This is a great start but I certainly hope this won't be the end of it!

Why GTA Online fans are happy about the Criminal Enterprises Update

One of the main reasons why fans are reacting so positively to this update is because it is introducing many changes that players have been demanding Rockstar Games to implement for a long time.

This is greatly reflected in the quality-of-life improvements patch notes that Rockstar Games released when they dropped the trailer for The Criminal Enterprises update.

For example, the developers have made adjustments to homing missiles on the Oppressor Mk II and other countermeasures that players can use to defend themselves from this overpowered vehicle. Clearly, this was one of the more celebrated changes as the Oppressor Mk II is notoriously used by griefers who will have a hard time harassing others once this update is live.

Ben @videotech_ Lots of QoL changes!



- Improved payouts for races and adversary modes

- Easier access to snacks and armor

- MKII Oppressor's homing missiles ability will be nerfed to some degree

- Better payouts for the original heist update

- All sell missions can be completed privately Lots of QoL changes!- Improved payouts for races and adversary modes- Easier access to snacks and armor- MKII Oppressor's homing missiles ability will be nerfed to some degree- Better payouts for the original heist update - All sell missions can be completed privately https://t.co/xLIPSm8RYM

Another quality-of-life improvement that players will be getting with this GTA update is the ability to access snacks and armor much more easily. This will make combat way better as it will give players an easier way to replenish their health and armor during combat.

This update will also provide improvements to the payouts for almost every mission and activity that players can take part in the game, which means there is something for everyone in this update, be it someone who likes taking part in heist missions or running their own criminal organization.

Additionally, a new selection of cars and vehicle upgrades will also be added with this update, making it the best time to be a gearhead in Grand Theft Auto Online. All of these elements and others have made this update one of the most well-liked even before its release.

