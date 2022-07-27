GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update brings new GTA 4 Easter egg

GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises update has bought a highly anticipated contact mission called Operation Paper Trail. Many players have already started playing it and even started exploring all of the new details and places Rockstar Games has introduced with this update.

One GTA Online user even managed to find an Easter egg in this new contact mission and shared it on Twitter. This discovery made by the fan only proved that Rockstar loves hiding little details and hidden secrets in everything it makes, as no one expected an Easter egg to be present in an update.

New date referencing GTA 4 found in Criminal Enterprises update for GTA Online

chris⚜️ @chris33013 @GTABase @videotech_ @YangyYoung @TezFunz2 @GTAonlineNews not sure if anyone picked up on this yet(probably) but when doing the new IAA missions if you look at Agent ULP car license plate. It is an Easter egg to GTA IV. (Which he was in) *29/04/08* I like small details like this @GTABase @videotech_ @YangyYoung @TezFunz2 @GTAonlineNews not sure if anyone picked up on this yet(probably) but when doing the new IAA missions if you look at Agent ULP car license plate. It is an Easter egg to GTA IV. (Which he was in) *29/04/08* I like small details like this https://t.co/ygyG2u6R41

In the post above, Chris explained how he found out that Agent ULP's car's license plate references the release date of GTA 4, which is 24/4/08. This shows that Rockstar still manages to surprise gamers with these quaint little details hiding in their games.

It also references Agent ULP's connection to GTA 4, as he was first introduced in the series with the release of that title. Ironically, this Easter egg is also consistent with the game's lore.

Grand Theft Auto is probably the best video game series for finding hidden secrets and Easter eggs, as Rockstar has put lots of effort into hiding them in places only perceptive players will notice.

Many love discovering these small hidden details as they almost act like rewards for exploring places others might not focus on. This could also be a sign that more Easter eggs are present in this update and are ready to be discovered by users.

Who is Agent ULP, and how is he a part of this Easter egg?

The United Liberty Paper contact, also known as Agent ULP or Bernard, is a senior agent for the International Affairs Agency (IAA). He appears as a prominent character in Grand Theft Auto 4, a minor character in Grand Theft Auto 5, and the main character in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Thus, his presence in all of those Grand Theft Auto titles, starting from Grand Theft Auto 4, made him the prime candidate to hide an Easter egg, especially when it referenced Grand Theft Auto 4.

Another thing gamers may take away from this Easter egg is that it is likely that Niko Bellic also lived in the same Grand Theft Auto Online reality because Agent ULP appeared in the Operation Paper Trail contact missions. But it is also possible that he might not be the same Niko users experienced in Grand Theft Auto 4.

Another character, Karen Daniels, is also present in Grand Theft Auto Online, who was also close to Niko. Hence, players can see the License Plate Easter egg as more than just a referential one.

Then again, all of this is speculation, and nothing is officially confirmed.

Note: Some parts of this article reflect the writer's subjective opinions.

