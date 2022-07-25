GTA Online Summer Update DLC new cars and all vehicles confirmed so far (2022)

GTA Online's highly anticipated update, called The Criminal Enterprises, is about to be released on July 26, and fans just can't wait for it to drop. The reason behind all of this excitement and hype is a direct result of all of the amazing patch notes and announcements that Rockstar Games has been releasing ahead of the update's official release.

Clearly, fans cannot believe all of the new improvements and additions they are going to receive with the upcoming update. This is especially true for car enthusiasts in GTA Online, as Rockstar Games have confirmed that they are going to bring in a brand new assortment of vehicles and upgrades.

This article will go into further detail regarding what vehicles will be arriving with this update.

GTA Online racers are going to be really happy and excited with this update

Before looking at all the confirmed cars in this new update, players should note that Rockstar Games has not released a definitive list of all of the vehicles that this update will introduce. They have only confirmed that there will be new cars, and that's about it.

If players want to have an extensive list of all of the cars with their names that are going to come with this update, they will just have to wait for this update to be officially released.

Within the GTA Online racing community, however, many experts have analyzed and carefully looked at all of the promotional materials, patch notes, and Newswire articles, as well as the trailer to find out which vehicles are mentioned or featured in them. So, as of right now, this is the only way to know which vehicles are going to come with this update.

One of the most popular and trustworthy sources for this is the legendary YouTuber Digital Card Addict who has made an amazing video regarding this topic that players should definitely check out.

List of all confirmed cars so far in the new update for GTA Online

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Rockstar Games community for their unmatched enthusiasm and support, and provide the latest on what’s to come this summer and beyond: rsg.ms/91d69be We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Rockstar Games community for their unmatched enthusiasm and support, and provide the latest on what’s to come this summer and beyond: rsg.ms/91d69be https://t.co/UXNBTFw57v

In the upcoming Criminal Enterprises update, two new Imani Tech-eligible cars will be released, according to Rockstar. Additionally, these vehicles will be equipped with unique upgrades including remote controls, missile lock-on jammers, and more.

Following this, Rockstar also announced that Benny's Original Motor Works will receive a few improvements that will enable it to function in more cars, as well as a few new Tuners vehicles.

In addition to several of the older cars receiving fresh repairs and overhauls, a new Hao vehicle will be added as well. These brand new designs are meant to breathe new life into more vintage cars and give gamers a reason to return and play their old favorites once again.

Finally, here is the list of specific cars (or at least cars based off of these ones) that will arrive with this update:

Muscle car based on Plymouth Fury mixed with 1977 Dodge Monaco

Audi E Tron GT

Sentinel Classic Custom

Chevy Off-road concept

Mercedes Stirling Moss

Lamborghini Countach

Audi R8 second generation

Modern Camaro

Lampadati Corsita

These are the cars that are confirmed to be in the update as they were clearly seen in Newswire articles and were also featured in the trailer. As stated earlier, there are other older cars from GTA Online that will return with newer versions and upgrades.

