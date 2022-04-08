10 most subscribed GTA 5 YouTube channels in the world (2022)

GTA 5 streaming videos on YouTube have become immensely popular over the past few years. Many people try to make a name as a streamer, but it is not as easy as some might think.
There are some crazy examples, like TypicalGamer, who has over 12.6 million subscribers on his YouTube gaming channel. He will not be featured in this piece as his GTA content is severely lacking compared to the real top ten streamers. Regardless, here's a list of the ten most subscribed-to YouTube channels for the game.
Streaming has produced great GTA 5 YouTube channels
10) Saintsfan
Saintsfan is one of the newer fast-growing GTA 5 streamers on YouTube. He is known for his welcoming tagline and engaging gameplay.
He covers all aspects of the game, from reviews to RP and more. Saints is currently climbing from 1.54 million subscribers.
9) Bay Area Buggs
With 2.46 million subscribers, this YouTube channel started by playing GTA 4. He has since expanded his channel to multiple games, including many enjoyable GTA 5 RP-style videos that are hilarious to watch and listen to him and his friends banter about their exploits.
The streamer invites gamers to come and join in on the fun in his YouTube description.
8) MrBossFTW
MrBossFTW has been making GTA videos on his YouTube channel for years and has a very commanding and strong voice in his clips. For whatever reason, he sounds believable.
Also, after watching many of his videos, it becomes clear why he has 3.08 million subscribers on his channel. He knows what he is doing, and he likes to do it well and with professionalism.
7) SteveTheGamer55
SteveTheGamer55 is a dedicated GTA 5 player with over 3.24 million subscribers to his YouTube channel. His voice has a very laid-back demeanor, and his clips are great to watch.
They mainly showcase mods and RP-style gaming, but he also makes unique videos of his own, like many of the best streamers.
6) GTA Series Videos
The GTA Series Videos channel on YouTube is known for posting some of the best "how to" GTA 5 clips, as well as many review vehicles in the game. It currently has 3.46 million subscribers, a little short of making the top five list of the best streamers or channels.
5) Prestige Clips
The GTA 5 channel Prestige Clips has some brilliant content that is mostly very fun to watch. There are a series of WIN and FAIL videos that 4.88 million subscribers love and a vast number of shorts that the streamer has made to show off different features in the game, whether they be vehicles, characters, or locations.
4) Nought
A popular GTA 5 streamer, Nought has over 5.41 million subscribers. He is currently making a lot of fun content using mods and trying to make his way to the 6 million subscriber mark.
His style is a bit childish, but this is why many of his fans love him, not to mention his unforgettable laugh.
3) XpertThief
XpertThief, who has one of the best handles on the list, is about to reach 5.79 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He is well known for his GTA 5 RP clips as well as some videos where, like other streamers, he will try out a new mod for the game.
He is also famous for his 'Thug Life' videos which form an episode style.
2) Rockstar Games
The Rockstar YouTube channel has 6.6 million subscribers and is also constantly growing. It does not post videos as most streamers do by using exploits and mods in the game.
This is most likely why it makes the number 2 spot. Perhaps it will skyrocket to number one when the trailer for GTA 6 comes out, hopefully later this year.
1) Caylus
With a growing audience, currently around 6.83 million subscribers, Caylus is the best GTA streamer on YouTube. His channel is very entertaining, showcasing mods and adventures as far as the moon, and the way he talks to his fans makes them all feel very welcome.
All of his viewers enjoy his presentation style and reactions the most.
Note: This article reflects the author's views.