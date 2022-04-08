10 most subscribed GTA 5 YouTube channels in the world (2022)

GTA 5 streaming videos on YouTube have become immensely popular over the past few years. Many people try to make a name as a streamer, but it is not as easy as some might think.

There are some crazy examples, like TypicalGamer, who has over 12.6 million subscribers on his YouTube gaming channel. He will not be featured in this piece as his GTA content is severely lacking compared to the real top ten streamers. Regardless, here's a list of the ten most subscribed-to YouTube channels for the game.

Streaming has produced great GTA 5 YouTube channels

10) Saintsfan

Chilling on the beach, maybe with his laptop (Image via Allstarbio)

Saintsfan is one of the newer fast-growing GTA 5 streamers on YouTube. He is known for his welcoming tagline and engaging gameplay.

He covers all aspects of the game, from reviews to RP and more. Saints is currently climbing from 1.54 million subscribers.

9) Bay Area Buggs

This YouTube streamer seems to have made a cartoon avatar (Image via RobDewLags/YouTube)

With 2.46 million subscribers, this YouTube channel started by playing GTA 4. He has since expanded his channel to multiple games, including many enjoyable GTA 5 RP-style videos that are hilarious to watch and listen to him and his friends banter about their exploits.

The streamer invites gamers to come and join in on the fun in his YouTube description.

8) MrBossFTW

A fan-made image of the streamer (Image via Newgrounds)

MrBossFTW has been making GTA videos on his YouTube channel for years and has a very commanding and strong voice in his clips. For whatever reason, he sounds believable.

Also, after watching many of his videos, it becomes clear why he has 3.08 million subscribers on his channel. He knows what he is doing, and he likes to do it well and with professionalism.

7) SteveTheGamer55

Steve, the gamer, might actually be 55 years old (Image via Biographyhub)

SteveTheGamer55 is a dedicated GTA 5 player with over 3.24 million subscribers to his YouTube channel. His voice has a very laid-back demeanor, and his clips are great to watch.

They mainly showcase mods and RP-style gaming, but he also makes unique videos of his own, like many of the best streamers.

6) GTA Series Videos

One of the most well-known channels (Image via GTA Series Videos)

The GTA Series Videos channel on YouTube is known for posting some of the best "how to" GTA 5 clips, as well as many review vehicles in the game. It currently has 3.46 million subscribers, a little short of making the top five list of the best streamers or channels.

5) Prestige Clips

A classy crown logo and a classy name (Image via Prestige Clips/YouTube)

The GTA 5 channel Prestige Clips has some brilliant content that is mostly very fun to watch. There are a series of WIN and FAIL videos that 4.88 million subscribers love and a vast number of shorts that the streamer has made to show off different features in the game, whether they be vehicles, characters, or locations.

4) Nought

Nought is almost catching up to the big guys with over five mil subs (Image via YouTube @Nought)

A popular GTA 5 streamer, Nought has over 5.41 million subscribers. He is currently making a lot of fun content using mods and trying to make his way to the 6 million subscriber mark.

His style is a bit childish, but this is why many of his fans love him, not to mention his unforgettable laugh.

3) XpertThief

Such a great name for a GTA 5 streamer (Image via Biographyhub)

XpertThief, who has one of the best handles on the list, is about to reach 5.79 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He is well known for his GTA 5 RP clips as well as some videos where, like other streamers, he will try out a new mod for the game.

He is also famous for his 'Thug Life' videos which form an episode style.

2) Rockstar Games

Surprisingly in second place is Rockstar (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Rockstar YouTube channel has 6.6 million subscribers and is also constantly growing. It does not post videos as most streamers do by using exploits and mods in the game.

This is most likely why it makes the number 2 spot. Perhaps it will skyrocket to number one when the trailer for GTA 6 comes out, hopefully later this year.

1) Caylus

Caylus is the #1 GTA 5 streamer (Image via Biographyhub)

With a growing audience, currently around 6.83 million subscribers, Caylus is the best GTA streamer on YouTube. His channel is very entertaining, showcasing mods and adventures as far as the moon, and the way he talks to his fans makes them all feel very welcome.

All of his viewers enjoy his presentation style and reactions the most.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer