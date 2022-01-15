Caylus goes to the edge of the map in GTA 5 using mods

Caylus is a GTA 5 streamer with over 6 million viewers on his YouTube channel. He has amassed billions of views on all of his videos and continues to be one of the top streamers for GTA 5 using mods.

Caylus is curious, as many GTA 5 mod fans are, about what can be found at the edge of the GTA 5 map. Caylus's curiosity has taken him as far as the moon in previous videos. Many of his fans wonder where he will be at the end of this video.

This article will discuss what happened when Caylus went to the edge of the GTA 5 map using mods.

Caylus tries to get past the horizon in GTA 5 using mods

Caylus started the video by showing fans his super-fast modded jet ski. He plans to use this vehicle to try and reach the edge of the map in GTA 5 using mods. Caylus is curious whether the edge of the map is just an invisible wall like found in some computer games or something else entirely.

After the first two minutes of the video, Caylus found himself far out at sea, where he could no longer see Los Santos or the city on the GTA 5 map in the corner of his screen.

Caylus drags the map for ages to see how far he is from land (Image via Sportskeeda)

Caylus seemed to be enjoying his ride out to sea in search of the edge of the world. While on the jet ski and inspired by the waves, he thought that the game could easily introduce wakeboarding, skateboarding and snowboarding.

Once a certain distance out to sea, Caylus thought he saw some strange-looking clouds in the distance. After he notices the odd clouds, the sea churns up suddenly as if an enormous storm was occurring. The waves went crazy and reached massive heights, frightening Caylus.

Waves from the perfect storm, without a storm (Image via Sportskeeda)

Caylus starts to worry that he might be in danger before all of a sudden, the sea flattened out so much that it looked as calm as a lake. He kept driving his jet ski towards the deep sea until nightfall. Before the darkness entirely took over, there was some crazy electrical thunderstorm, which was a beautiful sight to see.

Cutting to much later in the video, Caylus was driving through the pitch-black night when he spotted a light in the distance. Excited, he went towards it to find some building. Sure that this must be the edge of the map, Caylus climbed inside the mysterious structure and was horrified by what he saw.

Unclear what this terrifying room at the edge of the map is (Image via Sportskeeda)

Inside the building, Caylus found tombstones, coffins, and a wall of disturbing skulls in the dark of night. Caylus searched around the creepy room before hearing a scary laugh and being scared that he was not alone. He decided to go up the set of stairs and see what else he could find.

Upstairs in this haunted house was much more disturbing. There were bones scattered around, a fire in some grass and a giant blood-covered tombstone. Caylus looks around the frightening room before discovering some feet sticking out from the tomb. He was then horrified when he started hearing the sound of a crying girl.

Upon looking behind the giant tombstone, Caylus was horrified to find a girl sitting there crying. She freaked him out when she stood up straight and acted like a woman from a horror film like 'The Ring'. Then she attacked Caylus, and the screen went black.

The terrifying woman attacks Caylus with an axe (Image via Sportskeeda)

Caylus returned to the screen, saying that his camera had just died. It seems like the woman guarding the edge of the map in her scary lair killed Caylus and forced him to respawn back in Los Santos.

Too freaked out to try again, Caylus ends the video but is very confused as to what exactly just happened.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar