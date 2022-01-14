GTA 5 streamer Nought pulls off a new millionaire heist using mods

GTA 5 streamer Nought is well known for his modding exploits and adventures on his YouTube channel.

This time, Nought planned to rob Simeon, who just moved into the biggest millionaire mansion in Los Santos, using mods. Supposedly, Simeon's new house contained a treasure trove, and Nought wanted to find and steal it.

This article will discuss how Nought fared in his attempt to pull off a heist in GTA 5 using mods.

GTA 5 streamer Nought attempted a new heist in the game

First, Nought had to decide what approach to take for the robbery. He had the option of being stealthy, using a helicopter, blowing the door off using explosives, or attempting a disguise.

Nought chose to deploy explosives. He drove to a warehouse and spent $150,000 on explosives before going to Simeon's millionaire hotel. Players might recognize this hotel from Beverly's Paparazzo side-missions in GTA 5 story mode. Simeon renamed it the 'Gentry Manor.’

Nought entered the hotel and encountered four armed guards as he made his way downstairs to the vault. Once at the vault door, he placed a bomb. The door opened, but there was no explosion.

Nought attempted to blow the doors off (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once inside, Nought was surprised to find that the vault hid no treasures, but rather an office. After looking initially, Nought noticed a CPU. Figuring this was valuable, he stole a hard drive from the machine, which turned out to be worth $1.1million.

When he left Simeon's manor, Michael had a 5-star wanted level. To escape the police, he hid in the large tunnel system underneath the city of Los Santos, entering via the highway. Once safe, it was time to deliver the drive to the buyer.

A familiar location to GTA online fans (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players may recognize the buyer's home as the home of Miguel Madrazo from the end of the Cayo Perico Heist. After giving the buyer the $1.1 million hard drive, Nought tailed them to see what else he could steal.

It turned out that the buyer had a stash of sports cars at the Vineyard. Nought took out the armed guards and made some money stealing a multi-million dollar car. As he was about to drive away, he received a message from Lester telling him there was another hidden room at Simeon's mansion, causing him to return to the scene of the original crime.

This time, Nought used the stealth approach to break into Simeon's mansion and landed on the roof after parachuting from a Buzzard helicopter. He found Simeon dancing on a balcony, knocked him out, and entered the building.

The stealth approach in GTA 5 using mods (Image via Sportskeeda)

There was only one guard on the stairs when Nought made it inside Simeon’s mansion in GTA 5 for the second time. He immediately found a trolley covered in cash before locating a keypad downstairs leading to the other vault room.

Police sirens could be heard as Nought opened the vault door to steal the valuables inside. Therein was contained a case of jewelry, which Nought smashed open. After stealing $1,3 million worth of jewelry, the streamer made a fast escape from the building and headed to the buyer, who was the same one as before.

Nought's second sale of stolen goods (Image via Sportskeeda)

Also Read Article Continues below

In a stroke of good luck, the buyer said nothing about the sports car that Nought stole. With this, Nought was successful in another GTA 5 mod mission, ending the night with a profit of $2.5million.

Edited by Saman