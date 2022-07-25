GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update launches tomorrow: Everything known so far

The long-awaited Criminal Enterprises update for GTA Online is set to be released tomorrow. Along with customary additions like new content and balancing, it also brings a significant number of changes to the gameplay. The extent of these quality-of-life changes is what makes this update special.

The Criminal Enterprises DLC is expected to drastically alter the GTA Online experience for players by introducing some highly-requested changes from the community. This short overview outlines what players can anticipate from the update.

Less than a day remaining before GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises update is launched

The Criminal Enterprises update is the first major GTA Online content update of 2022 and has already generated a lot of hype. There are improvements and changes in nearly every aspect of the game. These include minor quality-of-life additions, payout increases for reduced grinding, diversifying activities to decrease monotony, nerfing some exploits, and more.

Criminal Career improvements

The Career Builder feature introduced with the next-gen edition of GTA Online allows players to set up a specific career path across four major options. Players can either be executives, bikers, gunrunners, or nightclub owners. With the new update, each of these Criminal Careers will get more activities and rewards.

Executives

A new staff manager called Lupe will help source additional Special Cargo.

A new side activity in which a shipment of Special Cargo will arrive outside the Warehouse on a daily basis for immediate delivery to the docks.

The wide range of Source Missions will include two new sources of Special Cargo.

Bikers

Clubhouses that have access to the Custom Bike Shop will be able to customize customers' bikes to their specifications for money and RP.

Two new Clubhouse Contracts are available for completion and can be found posted on the meeting room wall.

A mission to restock the bar for some Clubhouse patrons is another way to make money.

Gunrunners

Players can make a daily delivery to a certain Ammu-Nation store to get additional income.

There will be two additional resupply missions.

Additionally, players will be able to contact Agent 14 while on the move to advance their research.

Nightclub owners

Nightclub owners can call Tony to start Club Management tasks or Yohan to embark on source missions.

Two additional Club Management missions.

Troublemakers can now be expelled, and VIPs can be chaperoned to off-site secure locales.

Operation Paper Trail

Agent ULP will contact players for Operation Paper Trail, a new series of Contact Missions. This set of missions may be performed by 1-4 people who will be sworn in as IAA agents to investigate the local petrochemical magnates, the Duggans. The Duggans are the main suspects in the case of rapidly rising oil prices, which is a major plot element in this DLC's story.

New vehicles and upgrades

The Criminal Enterprises DLC will feature many brand-new cars as well as fresh ways to customize them. Additional cars are set to arrive throughout the summer and beyond, including two new Imani Tech-eligible vehicles and a few more Tuner vehicles.

Hao will be available to make upgrades to an existing classic, while Benny's Original Motor Works will be able to convert more automobiles. A brand new ride will be available later this summer for players on the next-gen edition of GTA Online. A variety of existing cars will be given new and more extensive customization choices.

Technical improvements and balancing

GTA Online will soon receive a large number of new gameplay additions and experience upgrades, including the following:

The efficacy of the Oppressor Mk II's homing missiles and countermeasures have been decreased.

Quicker access to armor and snacks during firefights through a single input available when the weapon wheel is used.

The Criminal Enterprises DLC for GTA Online will also make improvements to the economy, such as:

Permanent increases to Race and Adversary Mode rewards.

Increased rewards for The Doomsday Heist and the initial heists.

Increased salary for the MC, Associates, and bodyguards.

A detailed list of every change will be made available as soon as Rockstar releases the patch notes for the update.

