GTA Online Tanner Hunter location revealed

The GTA Online Christmas update is here and fans are invested in the various events that Rockstar Games has added to the title. While there are some new rewards and tasks, the developers have also brought back some older events from the past years. The Tanner Hunter is one such mission where veterans are familiar with the character and the mission that he offers.

However, newbies can find it a little difficult to locate him and the subsequent task locations on the vast map. It is advised to find Tanner and complete the missions he offers as they can collect some cool rewards.

This article will provide the location of the Tanner Hunter in the online multiplayer and also how to complete the Yeti mission in the game.

Tanner Hunter offers the Yeti mission in GTA Online once players find him

While players can physically meet the Tanner Hunter in the single-player campaign, they will need to be present in a certain location to trigger the GTA Online Yeti Hunt event. However, the game does not tell the players where exactly they need to go.

If someone wishes to receive a text from the crazy hunter and start the Yeti Hunt, they will need to first go to the north side of the map, right above the Fort Zancudo area. Once there, they will receive a text message from Tanner that says:

“Hey. You a hunter? You better be. Cuz there’s something in those woods. And it ain’t a bar. Trust me. Damn thing nearly killed me once. They’ll say you’re crazy till you get this hide. Then you’ll be laughing all the way to the bank.”

Once they receive this message, a big area will be marked on the map. It contains five hints that players will need to visit, and subsequently uncover the mysteries present there. Since the area is big, it will take them some time to visit all of them. It is advised to investigate all of them because each one will reward $10,000.

Once all the hints have been investigated, players will need to visit another marked area on the map in GTA Online between 9:00 pm and 6:00 am (in-game time). Once they do this, the Yeti will appear and start chasing them. It should be noted that the creature is quite durable and can kill them.

However, successfully killing it will give them $50,000 and the Yeti outfit in GTA Online, which is quite a collection for any wardrobe. In case someone is unable to take out the Yeti on their first try, they can visit these areas again to trigger the event.

While the Yeti Hunt is a cool event, the Grand Theft Auto community is currently quite busy with rumors of the alleged GTA 6 Lucia actress that surfaced recently.

