GTA Online The Last Dose DLC update launches next week: What to expect and more

The entire GTA Online community is preparing itself for the release of the second part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, the Last Dose update. Rockstar Games released the official trailer of the update on March 9, 2023, and it is all set to be released next week on March 16, 2023.

Before a fresh update is released to players, there are many things that they can expect from the Last Dose DLC.

More drug wars, unlockables, and crazy stuff to be expected in GTA Online's Last Dose DLC

Many things were announced in GTA Online's Last Dose trailer. Apart from the pre-known five Story Missions that will conclude the saga of the Los Santos Drug Wars storyline, new vehicles will also be released for players in the weeks that follow.

The most important element of the Last Dose DLC is that the seemingly dead, Dr. Isiah Friedlander, returns as a pharmaceutical capitalist, who wants to treat the people of Los Santos with Friedminder Therapeutics' drugs.

This sudden resurrection means the Drug Wars will escalate further, this time between the Fooliganz and Friedlander's company.

Trance-themed missions

GTA Online players can definitely expect some psychedelic and tranced missions that will take them on spectacular trips. The fourth First Dose mission "Uncontrolled Substance" features a similar type of trippy state players go through.

A burger-shaped UFO and guns blazing alien is also featured in the trailer, both in scenes with blurry and tranced effects. This likely means that they are just part of the psychedelic missions.

The bunny featured on Rockstar Games' Newswire about Last Dose DLC (Image via Rockstar Games)

Additionally, Rockstar Games' official Newswire that talks about the Last Dose DLC even features the rabbit from the mission mentioned above.

New cars and cargo plane

Unreleased GTA Online cars like the Ocelot Virtue and Karin Boor will be available to unlock after the release of Last Dose DLC. These vehicles have been in the talks for a while now and players only need to wait for a few weeks.

Apart from the long-awaited cars, a new Cargo Plane could also be available for the players to own. It was hinted first in the leaked Last Dose cutscenes and later confirmed through the trailer.

Available on all current GTA Online ports

The Last Dose DLC update will be available on all the ports, including the predecessors of the next-gen consoles.

PS4

Xbox One

PS5

Xbox Series X|S

PC

The updates have been getting larger content-wise, but Rockstar Games hasn't put a halt to the GTA Online experience for consoles like PS4 and Xbox One.

On March 16, 2023, everything will make sense as the Last Dose brings more content and meaning to the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. The possibility of new businesses or properties is low, but perhaps players will be able to see a new random event.

