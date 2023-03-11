5 things to know about Rockstar’s GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars Last Dose update from Newswire posts

Rockstar Games has announced GTA Online's long-awaited Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose update. A trailer and Newswire post highlighted all the important information gamers need to know. This listicle will serve as a reminder of those key details.

Some players have been eagerly waiting for more details on this new expansion of Rockstar Games' latest DLC. It is vital to mention that not everything has been revealed thus far, so what's shown below is the most crucial information available.

Five aspects of the Los Santos Drug Wars Last Dose update that GTA Online players should know

1) Release date

The next big part of this update will be coming out soon (Image via Rockstar Games)

By far, the most important detail to know about the Last Dose update is its release date. Rockstar's Newswire post confirmed that this Los Santos Drug Wars expansion will launch on March 16, 2023.

There isn't much time between then and now. Rockstar Games hasn't revealed much about the new patch, as everything about it is largely confined to a few paragraphs. In the meantime, players can enjoy an otherwise filler event week tied to Auto Shops and Community Series jobs.

2) All current GTA Online ports will support it

Nobody will be left out (Image via Rockstar Games)

Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose won't be exclusive to next-gen consoles. All of the following platforms will receive this patch:

PS4

PS5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

PC

Likewise, these systems will receive this patch on the same day: March 16, 2023. Rockstar Games hasn't stated a specific time for this update. Nonetheless, anyone who enjoys GTA Online will be able to partake in the next big storyline missions.

Rockstar Games has yet to abandon support for the game's PS4 or Xbox One ports.

3) Isiah Friedlander return

He's back (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the most notable details revealed in the GTA Online Newswire article for Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose is Dr. Isiah Friedlander's return. That confirms the canon choice in GTA 5 is to spare him instead of eliminating him, as previously thought.

He is set to become the main villain in the Los Santos Drug Wars update. The trailer and the Newswire post don't confirm his fate, yet it's clear that players will be against him and his FriedMind Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Dr. Isiah Friedlander believes he can help people with his new drug. Inevitably, this will put him in conflict with the main protagonist and the Fooliganz.

4) This is the finale of the Los Santos Drug Wars story

It's been a long update, but it's almost over (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first paragraph of The Last Dose Newswire post states:

"The saga of GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars reaches its eye-popping conclusion with an explosion of hallucinations, kidnapping, and revenge in The Last Dose. Dax always knew the Powers That Be were gonna push back, and now the Fooliganz will need all the help they can get."

The "eye-popping conclusion" would indicate this is the final series of storyline missions tied to this update. There isn't much content left to introduce from this patch, meaning GTA Online players are one step closer to the next major update.

5) Some of the new missions will be trippy

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Coming to GTA Online on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 16: Los Santos Drug Wars reaches its eye-popping conclusion with an explosion of hallucinations, kidnapping and revenge in The Last Dose.Coming to GTA Online on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 16: rsg.ms/5440e6f Los Santos Drug Wars reaches its eye-popping conclusion with an explosion of hallucinations, kidnapping and revenge in The Last Dose.Coming to GTA Online on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 16: rsg.ms/5440e6f https://t.co/ZLjmhTV2Wj

Text alone can't describe everything interesting about the Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose update. It's worth watching the trailer to understand the new special effects players will witness in the upcoming missions.

One of the more amusing sights is a giant flying hamburger, which has no context behind it. At the very least, the new missions appear to have some humorous cutscenes to entertain players.

Poll : Are you hyped for The Last Dose? Yes No 0 votes