Rockstar Games has recently added seven new Community Series jobs to GTA Online in the latest event week, which give 2x rewards from March 9-15, 2023. This means players can get double the cash and RP while trying out some new activities they might not otherwise do in other weeks.

It is vital to mention that not all fan-made jobs reward players with twice the cash and RP. Hence, some may wish to see a list of eligible activities, which will be featured in the next section of this article.

Just know that everything listed here is relevant until March 15, 2023.

New Community Series jobs introduced in GTA Online's latest event week with 2x rewards

Many of the new jobs are Stunt Races (Image via GuimasTurbo)

Just for reference, here is a list of the new Community Series jobs available to the playerbase on March 9, 2023, along with a brief description:

Hotring Superspeedway: Custom-built Stunt Race.

Custom-built Stunt Race. [¥]#ThrottleJockeys-RX: Challenging Stunt Race.

Challenging Stunt Race. RPG VS INSURGENT VS TRAIN: A new version of RPG vs. Insurgent Last Team Standing.

A new version of RPG vs. Insurgent Last Team Standing. #WEG Cupid's Castle: A Stunt Race involving go-karts.

A Stunt Race involving go-karts. Crash Race Rainbow: Intense Stunt Race.

Intense Stunt Race. Royal Brawl: Team Deathmatch on a castle.

Team Deathmatch on a castle. Chutes and Splatters: A vertical Last Team Standing where players throw objects to those below.

Here are the individuals who made each of the new jobs:

Hotring Superspeedway: GuimasTurbo

GuimasTurbo [¥]#ThrottleJockeys-RX: Yoshawolf

Yoshawolf RPG VS INSURGENT VS TRAIN: nico92898

nico92898 #WEG Cupid's Castle: warlordweggywoo

warlordweggywoo Crash Race Rainbow: yukamnesia

yukamnesia Royal Brawl: EddieLTU

EddieLTU Chutes and Splatters: tromatized1970

This GTA Online event week introduced four new Stunt Races, two Last Team Standings, and one Team Deathmatch.

How to do the new Community Series jobs

You can even see the 2x cash and RP on the top right corner of the relevant thumbnails (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is how you can access these new jobs in GTA Online this week:

Pause the game. Go to 'Online.' Select 'Jobs.' Select 'Play Job.' Select 'Community Jobs.' Select either Stunt Races, Last Team Standing, or Deathmatches.

From there, you can look for any of the seven newly added missions. Remember that not all Community Series jobs give 2x rewards from March 9-15, 2023. Only the seven aforementioned ones do.

There is no additional bonus for completing any of these activities. Hence, some GTA Online players might be more interested in what else is being offered this week.

Other details about this event week in GTA Online (March 9-15)

This Sports class vehicle roars into the Southern San Andreas Super Autos inventory in GTA Online — but it is only available through March 15: The Karin Hotring Everon is a rugged dynamo, with enough torque to crack asphalt, and only one speed… reckless.This Sports class vehicle roars into the Southern San Andreas Super Autos inventory in GTA Online — but it is only available through March 15: rsg.ms/67b4d15 The Karin Hotring Everon is a rugged dynamo, with enough torque to crack asphalt, and only one speed… reckless.This Sports class vehicle roars into the Southern San Andreas Super Autos inventory in GTA Online — but it is only available through March 15: rsg.ms/67b4d15 https://t.co/5mXuNqrrmp

Here is what else is being featured in this event week from March 9-15, 2023:

The Karin Hotring Everon debuted, and it will no longer be purchasable after March 15, 2023.

New Hotring Circuit Races, which includes a $100,000 bonus to those who are in the top three for any of the new races.

3x cash and RP on Auto Shop Client Jobs, Robbery Contract Finales, and Exotic Exports.

Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: Hellion, Landstalker XL, Comet, Hotring Sabre, and Hotring Everon.

Luxury Autos Showroom: Tigon and Tezeract.

2x cash and RP on Sumo and Community Series jobs.

Canis Seminole Frontier is the prize for being in the top five for Street Races for three consecutive days.

The BF Club is on the Podium this week.

A range of 25%~40% discounts on vehicles and Auto Shops

That's everything GTA Online players need to know about Community Series jobs and other event week bonuses.

