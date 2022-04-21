5 GTA 5 vehicle mods worth downloading (Version 1.58)

The modding scene in GTA 5 is so rich that one can easily get a mix of realistic and fictional vehicle mods. There's an option for everybody out there, although this listicle will vary in terms of realism and silliness.

All of the following mods should work with the current version of GTA 5 (1.58) on PC. There will be hyperlinks to each vehicle mod at the end of each entry, containing helpful information for setting them up.

Five GTA 5 vehicle mods that players should download

5) Ski-doo 800R

A fun option in the snow (Image via Lund)

GTA 5 doesn't usually have snow in it, hence the lack of vehicles suitable for the weather. However, some players will download mods that put snow in the game. In that case, they will most likely want a ride that would be more believable in that setting than what's available in the default game.

Ski-doo 800R is the perfect answer to that question. There aren't any alternatives that look like it in the base game, so it adds that extra touch of realism if players have snow in their game.

Players can check out this vehicle mod by clicking here.

4) Nissan GTR R35

It's one of the most popular vehicle mods this month (Image via Pitagora_)

There are plenty of Nissan GT-R mods, but this one is one of the most recent ones that are compatible with the current version of GTA 5. Unsurprisingly, it's based on the real-life model, which can be great for fans of the car looking to play with it in GTA 5.

One good aspect of "Nissan GTR R35" is that the modder updates it semi-frequently. Any bugs found in the current version have a good chance of being fixed in the future.

Players can check out this vehicle mod by clicking here.

3) Karby

It looks silly in the game (Image via Just_Riko)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the latest title where gamers get to play as the lovable pink protagonist. While it doesn't seem to have much to do with the Grand Theft Auto series in the slightest, there is a powerup in the game where Kirby basically has a car in his mouth.

It looks goofy, so it's not surprising that somebody would make a modification of it in GTA 5.

Players can check out this vehicle mod by clicking here.

2) Bell 360 Invictus

Helicopters mods are also worth downloading (Image via SkylineGTRFreak & Voltrock)

GTA 5 weaponized helicopters aren't too commonplace (especially in the modding scene). Hence, it's pretty neat to see the Bell 360 Invictus. The cockpit looks cool, and the missiles work well too. It's different from the bombardment of realistic cars that one would find online, at the very least.

Players can check out this vehicle mod by clicking here.

1) Nagasaki Bleeder Wagon

Sometimes, the silliest modifications are the best ones (Image via T3rmina1Nerd_)

A driveable burger is as awesome as it sounds. It's fast and can even jump like the Scramjet; what's not to love about it? There have been past modifications similar to the Nagasaki Bleeder Wagon, but this one is still up-to-date.

It was appropriately released on April Fools’ Day, although its performance is far better than one would expect from a joke vehicle.

Players can check out this vehicle mod by clicking here.

