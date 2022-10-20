GTA Online UFO location for today (October 20, 2022)

GTA Online’s UFO Sightseeing event continues, allowing players to take photographs of the flying saucers and earn rewards.

Every day UFOs appear in the open world of Los Santos and Blaine County at different locations, making it a bit of hard work to know exactly where to look for them. Players need to know the coordinates of the UFOs to capitalize on the photography opportunity. This article will share the location of the flying saucer in GTA Online for October 20, 2022.

UFO can be seen at the Gunrunning UFO Crash Site today in GTA Online

Take a picture of the UFO and send it to Omega to obtain GTA$ and RP rewards



FULL VIDEO: #GTAOnline UFO Day 8Take a picture of the UFO and send it to Omega to obtain GTA$ and RP rewardsFULL VIDEO: youtu.be/bLlwETakBtw #GTAOnline UFO Day 8Take a picture of the UFO and send it to Omega to obtain GTA$ and RP rewardsFULL VIDEO: youtu.be/bLlwETakBtw https://t.co/WPXz3TIq3L

As seen in the aforementioned Tweet, famous video creator GTA Series Videos shared today’s location for the UFO Sightseeing event. According to them, the UFO can be seen at the Gunrunning UFO Crash Site.

The precise coordinates of the flying saucer appear to be near Lago Zancudo on the map. It’s an undeveloped area in the San Andreas’ Blaine County in GTA Online. The word “Lago Zancudo” translates to Mosquito Lake and has a slogan:

“Bringing a Taste of Mexico to the USA.”

Talking about the history of the area, it is believed that it was gifted to the State of San Andreas in 1941 as per the information boards of the Fellowship of Zancudo Wildlife Trust. It used to be a jetty where locals came for trading.

However, moving forward, the whole area has been transformed back to its original self, allowing wildlife to thrive once again. It also enriches the lives of thousands of players who enjoy the area.

It mostly consists of wetland terrain with a lot of trees and bogs. There’s also a Zancudo River that runs through it. Being at the border of Fort Zancudo, the Lago Zancudo is a home for deer and birds that freely roam in the area. It also features a bridge from the Great Ocean Highway and a gas station.

It will be interesting to see a UFO at such a location in the game, especially when the new weekly update has been released already.

The Halloween theme continues with the new update of GTA Online

Beast vs. Slasher returns for a limited time — with 2X GTA$ and RP. Plus, get 2X Rewards on Exotic Exports, but beware of chaos in the form of a rogue Cerberus truck: The wicked and weird reaches maximum overdrive this week in GTA Online.Beast vs. Slasher returns for a limited time — with 2X GTA$ and RP. Plus, get 2X Rewards on Exotic Exports, but beware of chaos in the form of a rogue Cerberus truck: rsg.ms/6099266 The wicked and weird reaches maximum overdrive this week in GTA Online. Beast vs. Slasher returns for a limited time — with 2X GTA$ and RP. Plus, get 2X Rewards on Exotic Exports, but beware of chaos in the form of a rogue Cerberus truck: rsg.ms/6099266 https://t.co/iMhiIOR1qM

The new update added the classic Beast vs. Slasher Adversary Mode to the game. In this mode, a team of players, Beasts, tries to collect fifteen checkpoints in the area while the other team, Slashers, tries to prevent them from completing their objectives. One can earn double cash and RP by playing the mode all week long.

Players can also deliver Exotic Exports and earn double rewards this week. However, a rogue Cerberus truck could be after them in the new Cerberus Surprise Halloween event.

Here’s a list of vehicles available at Simeon’s showroom with the new update:

Orange Übermacht Zion Classic

Classic White Shitzu Defiler

Metallic Sunrise Orange Declasse Tampa

Classic Dark Steel Western Zombie Chopper

Pearlescent White Karin Everon

The Luxury Autos Showroom also received new stock of vehicles, including:

Överflöd Entity XXR

Pfister Neon

With rumors of the GTA 6 announcement stirring up on the internet, it is the best time for players to continue to hustle in the game and try out the new weekly content.

