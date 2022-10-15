GTA Online UFO locations for October 15, 2022

GTA Online's most-awaited UFO Sightseeing event is finally live now, thanks to the recent weekly update. Since its release, players have been able to witness flying saucers in the skies of Blaine County and Los Santos each day.

UFOs have been and will continue to appear in different locations in the game till the event ends. This is why it's very important to know the flying saucers' exact coordinates. This article will share UFO locations for October 15, 2022.

Here is the GTA Online UFO location for October 15, 2022

#GTAOnline UFO Sightings Schedule (now with the map) by @Scissors61 - Make sure you don't miss the hourglass UFOs. They only show up once.- If you miss the rest, you will have another chance in the coming days. UFO Sightings Schedule (now with the map) by @Scissors61 - Make sure you don't miss the hourglass UFOs. They only show up once.- If you miss the rest, you will have another chance in the coming days.gtaforums.com/topic/986330-%…#GTAOnline https://t.co/REQXocA5hB

GTA Online’s new UFO Sightseeing event is the perfect opportunity for players to experience one of the most-awaited limited-time events. As can be seen in the above Twitter post, there's a calendar with the schedule the UFOs are following.

According to Tez2, the UFO location for October 15, 2022, is represented on the map by the number three. The flying saucer's precise location will be somewhere near Mount Chiliad, which is one of the only named mountains in GTA Online and has the tallest peak in the entire region.

Mount Chiliad is located far to the north of the map, in the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness. It has two small towns at its base, Grapeseed and Paleto Bay. The mountain itself is based on real-life Mount San Jacinto and Mount San Antonio.

In GTA 5, players can find an aerial tramway station at the mountain’s base and peak, making the journey up and coming back down easier. Although the tramway has been removed from GTA Online, players can still take the hiking trail present on the east side of the mountain to get to the peak.

If players reach it in an attempt to spot the UFO, they can find a small wooden observation deck with two stationary telescopes on it. Gamers can pay $1 to use it. Two dirt bikes should also be available at the mountain peak near the observation deck for an easy travel-down experience. It’s also possible to find a derelict wooden ramp near the Gondola station that can be used to drive off the edge.

Players should also note that during the last four days of the sightseeing event, there will be a lot of UFOs in the sky. These are the relevant dates for those who want to take pictures of them:

October 28

October 29

October 30

October 31

Throughout the entire UFO Sightseeing event, players can take pictures of UFOs every day and send them to Omega to earn quick cash and RP. Photographing all flying saucers till the end of the month shall grant them a bonus reward.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



rsg.ms/103b904 Keep your eyes to the skies and your Snapmatic camera handy – there are reports of unidentified aircraft over Los Santos. Documentarians who provide record of their sightings this month will collect a fee from a generous believer. Keep your eyes to the skies and your Snapmatic camera handy – there are reports of unidentified aircraft over Los Santos. Documentarians who provide record of their sightings this month will collect a fee from a generous believer.rsg.ms/103b904 https://t.co/4g5CNR24q5

Rockstar Games has done a great job of keeping the UFO event as exciting as possible. With rumors of a possible GTA 6 announcement on the horizon, it is the best time for players to awaken their inner photographer and start taking images of these UFOs this Halloween season.

