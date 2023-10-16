GTA Online UFO map location for today (October 16, 2023)

GTA Online UFO sightseeing is the ongoing event introduced last week as part of the Halloween 2023 update. An unidentified flying object will be seen every day in Los Santos, and players have a golden opportunity to earn money by proving their existence. Throughout October 31, 2023, one can find these UFOs and send their picture to Omega for $15,000 and 1000 RP.

However, the task is not as easy as it sounds; knowing the exact locations and times of these UFOs is very important. That said, this article shares the UFO map location in GTA Online as of today, October 16, 2023.

UFO can be seen at the Altruist Camp on the GTA Online map today

As showcased in the aforementioned X post, today’s map location of the UFO in GTA Online is none other than the Altruist Camp. Players can find the flying saucer looming in the sky above the area.

According to the game’s lore, the Camp is the primary headquarters of the Altruist Cult, a religious cult and gang consisting of elderly men. The camp is located in the heart of the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness, isolated from the civilization completely. Players can get creepy vibes from the surroundings after reaching the location.

The entire camp consists of abandoned houses, many wooden shacks, and a water mill. The UFO can be seen looming above the area from 10 pm to 4 am in-game time, during which players must take a picture of it and send it to Omega to earn rewards.

Tez2, a famous Rockstar Games insider, also shared an all-locations UFO map for players on X:

All UFO map locations based on the findings of GTweb.au and @Scissors61. (Image via Tez2/X)

According to their research and analysis done by @Scissors61, the following are the UFO locations for each day based on the above map:

October 17 (6)

October 18 (7)

October 19 (8)

October 20 (8,9)

October 21 (10)

October 22 (11)

October 23 (12)

October 24 (1,2,3)

October 25 (5,8,11)

October 26 (6,10,12)

October 27 (13-17)

October 28 (13-26)

October 29 (13-26)

October 30 (13-26)

October 31 (13-26)

The Halloween celebrations carry on with the latest 2023 seasonal update

The new GTA Online Halloween 2023 update re-added Phantom Car and UFO Business Battles to celebrate the spooky season. Players can earn up to triple bonuses on the following seasonal game modes:

Judgement Day

Slasher

New Deathmatches

Bunker Sell Missions

Condemned

Lost vs. Damned

Alien Survivals

Halloween Bunker Series

Rockstar also added the new GTA Online Ghosts Exposed hunt as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC drip-feed content, along with the Albany Brigham vehicle.

While there’s no sign of Grand Theft Auto 6, the Halloween 2023 event seems to be the best time to hustle in the current game.

