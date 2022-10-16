GTA Online UFO sightings schedule for October 16, 2022

GTA Online has just received a Halloween week 2 update, debuting the long-awaited UFO Sightseeing event. Since its release, players have seen alien aircraft appear in the game every day.

Players can take pictures of UFOs to earn quick money and RP. However, it is important to know the exact coordinates of where the flying saucers will appear. This will allow them to be prepared for it as they appear only between 10 pm and 4 am in-game time.

This article will share GTA Online's UFO location for October 16, 2022.

GTA Online UFO location for October 16 announced

UFO Sightseeing is the perfect opportunity for players to witness GTA Online’s most-awaited event of the year. As seen in the aforementioned post by Tez2, there is a schedule for each aircraft that will appear in the game throughout the month.

As per his report, the UFO location for October 16 is represented on the schedule map by the number four. This implies that the aircraft will appear near Mount Gordo, Pacific Ocean. It is one of the smallest mountain peaks among the game’s three named ones.

The mountain peak is located northeast of Blaine County, on the top-right side of the map. It is the same place where players can find the Jolene Cranley-Evans ghost easter egg.

It is believed that Jolene Cranley-Evans and Jock Cranley were walking by the cliffs one day. During the hike, Jock Cranley pushed her wife off the cliff, leading to Jolene’s death due to injuries sustained from the fall. While the entire scenario was believed to have been an accident, Jock was not sentenced guilty.

This is the reason her ghost appears at the top of the mountain. Players can see it at night time, usually between 11 pm – 12 am in-game time. However, if they try to reach her, she will disappear. The only way to see her closely is through the scope of a sniper rifle. As they head to the camp at the eastern foot of the mountain, the ghost can be heard screaming.

A rock with the word “Jock’’ written in the blood can also be found where the ghost floats over. This could mean it's accusing Jock of her death.

Players can find two collectibles in the area:

Signal Jammer - Near the summit

Near the summit Peyote Plant - Front of the sign, near the summit

It’s good to know the exact location of the UFOs in advance. Players should note that today’s aircraft will only be visible once. They will notice an hourglass in the aforementioned calendar on today’s date, stating that they will be able to see today's flying saucer for a limited time.

To make sure players won’t miss out on such UFOs in the future, here are all the dates when they will be visible only once:

October 16th, 2022

October 19th, 2022

October 21st, 2022

Players can take advantage of the whole schedule mentioned above and be prepared each day for the flying saucers. With the ongoing rumors of GTA 6 trailer to be announced this month, it is the best time for players to go on an alien adventure in GTA Online.

