GTA Online Union Depository Contract Replay Glitch allows players to earn millions of dollars

The Union Depository Contract Replay Glitch is a handy exploit in GTA Online for players seeking to farm this job and earn millions of dollars. Basically, a player who uses that bug will be able to skip all the prep work involving the elevator key and vault code and earn money from this finale. That means you can just accomplish this mission that gives you $270,000 to $337,500 and keep using the glitch to save time.

You should expect to earn $810,000 to $1,012,500 per run on event weeks that offer triple payouts, depending on how many people are on the job. Hence, the Union Depository Contract Replay Glitch is quite handy for players seeking to earn millions of dollars.

Keep in mind that this trick works best for PC players. Console gamers aren't recommended to try it since they would need to be in a group, and the associate payouts aren't anything special on their own.

How to do the Union Depository Contract Replay Glitch in GTA Online

Note: This glitch was used on the PC.

Here is how the Union Depository Contract Replay Glitch works:

Complete the Elevator Key and Vault Code as usual. Proceed through The Robbery to the end up until you see the cutscene where you exchange the goods with NPCs for money. Turn on Airplane Mode or use a different method to instantly disconnect from your internet right as you see "Contract PASSED" appear on the screen. Reconnect to the internet and boot up GTA Online if you're not already in it.

If done correctly, players should see the Contract Complete and the money they have earned from the job they just finished. However, if they go to the whiteboard, they should see that The Robbery (the finale of this heist) is still available to do.

GTA Online players need to repeat the Union Depository Contract Replay Glitch every time they wish to make nearly a million dollars each run.

How much money can you make per run?

It's a very profitable job (Image via GTA Wiki)

Generally speaking, here is how much money you can typically make with GTA Online's Union Depository Contract Replay Glitch as a host based on the number of players involved:

One: $270,000

$270,000 Two: $292,500

$292,500 Three: $315,000

$315,000 Four: $337,500

A 3x money event week would boost those amounts to:

One: $810,000

$810,000 Two: $877,500

$877,500 Three: $945,000

$945,000 Four: $1,012,500

Players apart from the host make far less by comparison.

If you're on PC and want to earn millions without mods, then this exploit should be good for you (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is how much everybody except the leader would normally earn based on the number of people doing this GTA Online job:

Two: $55,000

$55,000 Three: $60,000

$60,000 Four: $65,000

Tripling those amounts in an event week would result in these cash payouts:

Two: $165,000

$165,000 Three: $180,000

$180,000 Four: $195,000

It is worth noting that this job used to have a playlist that was much easier to do than the Union Depository Contract Replay Glitch described here. That was patched months ago, which is unfortunate since it was an excellent moneymaker for both PC and console players and didn't necessitate fiddling with any internet settings.

Poll : Do you play GTA Online on PC? Yes No 0 votes