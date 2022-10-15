GTA Online warehouses are 40% off this week (October 13-19)

Players still have a week to buy discounted warehouses in GTA Online, all at a fair price.

Whether it's vehicles or special cargo, players can make a fortune with their businesses in the game. Prime real estate pays off in dividends. However, the high costs are a major sticking point for many players. It's not very often that Rockstar Games cuts down these prices.

Luckily for GTA Online players, this week is specifically dedicated to warehouses. If players really want a larger warehouse to store vehicles, they can potentially save millions with these special offers.

Players should remember that these offers only last until the end of the week, so they only have a few days left.

Vehicle Warehouses and Special Cargo Warehouses are 40% off in GTA Online

GTA Online players have until October 19, 2022, to buy warehouses at discounted prices. They can also take a look at other discounts for the week, including 30% off all weapons.

However, the real value lies within the warehouses. Whether it's for vehicles or special cargo, these sell missions can net a huge profit. Of course, it all starts with various business upgrades. Players will have to pay a visit to real estate websites if they want to purchase these properties.

Vehicle Warehouses and Special Cargo Warehouses are available at a 40% discount right now.

How to get a Vehicle Warehouse

Vehicle Warehouses are exclusive to CEOs and VIPs with an Executive Office. GTA Online players can buy one from the Dynasty 8 Executive site. The price ranges from $1,000,000 to $4,000,000, so players will have to put a lot of resources into their business.

CEOs and VIPs can then upgrade their Executive Office with a Vehicle Warehouse via Dynasty 8 Executive or the main office computer. Here's a look at the overall price range for this particular expansion:

$1,500,000 - $2,850,000

However, with the 40% discount, GTA Online players will be looking at the following prices instead:

$900,000 - $1,710,000

These price cuts make a huge difference in the game. In some cases, players could even save a million dollars. Now is definitely a good time for players to get warehouses.

Vehicle Warehouses can store up to 40 luxury cars, which can be sold for money. However, GTA Online players are limited to a single Vehicle Warehouse. At the very least, the property cannot be raided.

How to get a Special Cargo Warehouse

To get a Special Cargo Warehouse, players will once again have to purchase the Executive Office and register their CEO/VIP status. They can upgrade their Special Cargo Warehouse via Dynasty 8 Executive. However, its price depends on the size of the location.

Here's what players can normally expect from them:

Small : $250,000 - $400,000

: $250,000 - $400,000 Medium : $880,000 - $1,017,000

: $880,000 - $1,017,000 Large: $1,900,000 - $3,500,000

Of course, the 40% discount really helps bring down the prices. Here's what players will save for this week only:

Small : $150,000 - $240,000

: $150,000 - $240,000 Medium : $528,000 - $610,200

: $528,000 - $610,200 Large: $1,140,000 - $2,100,000

Small warehouses offer 16 crates, medium warehouses have 42, and larger warehouses can hold 111 crates.

Players can sell them anytime they want. However, there is more risk and reward for holding out longer and filling up those garages with crates.

