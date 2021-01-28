It is Thursday, which means it's time for GTA Online's weekly update. Players will be looking to dive headfirst into bonus activities and drive new cars and vehicles. Vetir is also making its way into the game as a part of Cayo Perico Heist update's drip-feed for new content and vehicles.

Despite its big and lumbering design, the Vetir is surprisingly powerful in its acceleration. Players who are familiar with the Cayo Perico Heist will know this already.

The truck is available in Warstock Cache and Carry for $1,630,000. Players who have completed the Cayo Perico Heist as leader will have the truck available for its trade price of $1,222,500.

Besides this, the Grotti Cheetah is the podium vehicle for this week in the Diamond.

GTA Online weekly update 28/1: New military truck, Grotti Cheetah Podium Car, and more

Source: u/BryonyBot, r/gtaonline

New Content

Vetir

Podium Vehicle

Grotti Cheetah Classic

Bonus Cash and RP Activities

3x GTA$ and RP on MOC Missions

2x GTA$ and RP on Diamond Adversary Series

Discounted Content

40% off Jobuilt Phantom Custom (GTA$ 735,000)

40% off Jobuilt Hauler Custom (GTA$ 840,000)

50% off Western Company Cargobob (GTA$ 1,100,000 / 895,000)

40% off Western Company Cargobob jetsam (GTA$ 1,197,000)

30% off Ocelot Ardent (GTA$ 805,000)

30% off Nagasaki Stryder (GTA$ 469,000 / 351,750)

25% off RUNE Kosatka (GTA$ 1,650,000)

40% off Pegasus Mobile Operations Centre (GTA$ 735,000)

There is some good news for players who own a MOC. MOC Missions will pay out thrice the usual amount of cash and RP this week.

Many discounts seem to be geared towards aircraft and helicopters this week. The indication is that there will be many more lobbies with dogfights breaking out.