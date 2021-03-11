GTA Online Weekly Update 3/11: Nightshark Podium Car, Hunting Pack, and more

GTA Online's Weekly Updates are a great way to reward players for their dedication to the game. They also provide players with some sort of structure for a particular week.

Players often find themselves wandering around without much purpose in GTA Online. When Rockstar gives out bonuses, double RP and cash on certain activities, players become motivated to do those activities as they offer larger payouts.

Each week, Rockstar also encourages players to either try out new businesses or acquire new types of property in GTA Online.

This week, players have a shot at bagging the powerful HVY Nightshark as the Podium Vehicle in GTA Online. On top of that, there are several other cool discounts, including a massive 40% off the Chenobog.

GTA Online Weekly Update 3/11

Podium Vehicle

HVY Nightshark

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

2x GTA$ and RP on Transform Races

2x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Hunting Pack (Remix)

Discounted Content

40% off Progen Emerus ($ 1,650,000)

40% off All Facilities

40% off Rhino ($ 900,000)

25% off Mammoth Squaddie ($ 847,500)

40% off HVY Chernobog ($ 1,987,020 / 1,494,000)

Twitch Prime Bonuses

80% off HVY Barrage (GTA$ 424,270 / 319,000)

80% off HVY Brickade (GTA$ 222,000)

10% off Vetir (GTA$ 1,467,000 / 1,100,250

HVY Nightshark - Podium Vehicle

The Warstock Cache & Carry description of the HVY Nightshark reads:

"There's a special moment in the life of every billionaire when you realize that everyone else is trying to kill you and steal from you. And when the time comes, you want a vehicle built exclusively to cater to that paranoid delusion. Enter the Nightshark, where you can sit in perfect comfort behind tinted, sniper-proof glass as the filthy hordes press against your armored hull, then pull the trigger on the dual machine guns and relax as the car does all the hard work for you. Who's crazy now?"