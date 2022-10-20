GTA Online weekly update Podium and Prize cars for October 20, 2022

Rockstar Games has released another weekly update for GTA Online, where players will receive various bonuses, items, and unique rewards.

However, it is safe to say that this week's primary focus will be the vehicles, as players are getting the Truffade Thrax as the podium prize and the Lampadati Viseriesas as the prized ride.

Players are also getting a free Famine Mask when they log into GTA Online, making this week fun for many players.

This week's GTA Online update has bought two high-speed vehicles

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride - Viseris

Luxury Showcase - Entity XXR, Neon

Simeon Showcase - Zion Classic, Defiler, Tampa, Zombie Chopper, Everon



Complete a Payphone Hit to unlock

- Green Vintage Mummy

#GTAOnline Podium - ThraxPrize Ride - ViserisLuxury Showcase - Entity XXR, NeonSimeon Showcase - Zion Classic, Defiler, Tampa, Zombie Chopper, EveronComplete a Payphone Hit to unlock- Green Vintage Mummy Podium - ThraxPrize Ride - ViserisLuxury Showcase - Entity XXR, NeonSimeon Showcase - Zion Classic, Defiler, Tampa, Zombie Chopper, EveronComplete a Payphone Hit to unlock- Green Vintage Mummy#GTAOnline

The Truffade Thrax is one of the most expensive vehicles in GTA Online, and this week is the only chance for GTA Online players to win it for free as it is the podium reward. Therefore, they should not waste time and try their luck at Diamond Casino's Lucky Wheel.

Players should also remember that they only get a free lucky spin every 24 hours, so they should ensure they don't miss a single day of the week.

Meanwhile, those who are more confident in their racing skills can test their luck by participating in the Prize Ride challenge. This week, players can acquire the Lampadati Viseris if they place in the top three in the Street Race Series for three consecutive days.

Truffade Thrax

The Truffade Thrax's core design is based on the legendary Bugatti Vivo, and because of this, the car boasts a vigorous and bulky look that is bound to intimidate any racer in GTA Online.

Truffade Thrax is one of the best hypercars to drive in the game, as it has amazing grip and handling. It can easily turn a sharp corner without losing any speed. The brakes are solid and punchy and can easily be used to keep this beast under control and prevent high-speed collisions.

It has an insane acceleration can quickly give players a huge headstart during races. Finally, the Truffade Thrax has a top speed of 124 mph and a lap time of around 0:59.261, making it one of the fastest cars to own in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Lampadati Viseris

Lampadati Viseris' main design inspiration is the De Tomaso Pantera GT5 and the Maserati Merak, giving the car a unique front look and retractable headlights.

If players are looking to stand out during racing events, they should not look further than Lampadati Viseris, as it is one of a kind for its class.

Furthermore, Lampadati Viseris has an amazing top speed of 124.25 mph and a lap time of 1:06.801, instantly making it one of the fastest sports cars in Grand Theft Auto Online.

This vehicle is also highly customizable, and many of its weaknesses in terms of handling and traction can be easily fixed with simple modifications. Thus, players who enjoy automotive customization should consider getting this vehicle.

Note: The top speed and lap time are measured in-game by Broughy1322.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes