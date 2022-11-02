GTA protagonists ranked according to their morality

Grand Theft Auto's (GTA) protagonists are almost always just ruthless killers who will look to get their jobs done by any means possible. This can only mean that they aren't always morally right in their deeds. The game has seen several protagonists over the years, and most have been detestable.

Protagonists are integral to storytelling in any game, and their being ruthless or having no morals makes them no less important in GTA games either. This article lists five protagonists from past and present games ranked according to their morality.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

GTA protagonists ranked as per their sense of morals

5) Michael

For most fans, Michael's name comes up as the worst of the lot, with the least sense of any morality in the game. Michael is seen as one of the most manipulative characters in the game after he uses Trevor's skills and intelligence to plan and commit robberies and then sells him out to save his own skin.

In one of the GTA 5 endings, he helps Franklin betray Trevor, purely because of his dislike for the latter. Michael isn't hated by players though, as his family's ill-treatment towards him and his rule of not killing anyone unless required, places him on the good side of many players who understand his reasoning.

4) CJ

Another rather beloved character, CJ, is also on the list for his manipulative nature. Unlike Michael, CJ has a lot of innocent blood on his hands. He is also hypocritical when he calls out people for not being the best of humans while he himself cheats on his girlfriend.

CJ even buries a construction site foreman alive in concrete, just because someone cat-called his sister for dressing improperly. CJ is in the good books of many players but has no sense of remorse or guilt while expecting others to have a sense of loyalty and trust towards him, ironically.

3) Niko

Niko is shown to be on the balance of having done the worst things imaginable while also trying to do his best to be a better human. Niko's past has a history of him taking part in heinous war crimes, including trafficking people to be enslaved or harvested for organs.

That being said, Niko tries his hardest in the game, GTA 4, to put everything behind him and get going as a better human. Niko's character makes the entire game look and feel dark and gritty.

2) Trevor

From the onset, Trevor is seen as a psychopath, and nobody can argue that the people he has taken down don't deserve it. Trevor's character is so mentally deranged that he is portrayed as a cannibal who only eats people he has to kill and not the other way around. Trevor is more insane than immoral.

Trevor is the only protagonist that believes whatever he does is morally right and justified, no matter the outcome. Perhaps his lowest point was finding out Michael was alive after almost 10 years and that he was betrayed by his so-called friend.

1) Tommy

Tommy Vercetti's family values extended beyond his own, and he would stand up for anyone he considered close to him. That's not to say Tommy is not a mercenary, as he kills and commits crimes for the sake of it. Tommy is a charismatic protagonist with a tough guy demeanor that sticks to being moral.

Tommy Vercetti is short-tempered and violent but can contain himself to not even swear. It's surprising that in a series like GTA that's filled with games built around violence and crime, to have a character with enough morals to never curse and stay composed like Tommy.

