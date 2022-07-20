GTA 5: Does Trevor still live inside his trailer?

GTA 5 players will always strongly associate Trevor Philips with his broken down trailer.

Trevor has never cared about his poor living conditions in GTA 5. He always made a lot of money through criminal activities, but never bothered changing his residence in Sandy Shores. He only leaves for other safehouses when planning a heist.

Of course, the question remains if he still lives in that trailer after GTA 5. He did show up for some early GTA Online missions, but those took place before his main game. GTA 5 players can only speculate on where he is right now. Rockstar did leave behind a few clues that indicate where he might be.

That run down trailer is still around, but does Trevor still live there after GTA 5?

2013 is the last known year he was living there

Trevor offers various missions and heists in GTA Online. However, that only applies in the early days of the game. Remember, it originally took place months before GTA 5, which is set in 2013. The game has since been updated for modern times, with each new update falling on the current year.

At the very least, Trevor did live inside his trailer in 2013. He has not been seen in GTA Online since then. There is a chance he could show up in the upcoming summer update, but nobody knows for certain. Trevor has only made very minor cameo in the years since.

Ron suggests that Trevor has "gone Vinewood" by 2017

Trevor continued to make a name for himself long after the events of GTA 5. However, by the Smuggler's Run update in 2017, he no longer communicates with his former associate Ron Jakowski. When GTA Online players purchase a hangar, Ron will say the following:

"Tre... uh, my best friend... he's supposed to protect me forever... then he goes all Vinewood on me... he's too important for Ron now... he's a guru... he's a life style coach... I don't know what he is... I bet he's got abs.."

It's not clear if Trevor going "Vinewood" means that he lives there now or that he took up their lifestyles. Either way, he is definitely a busy man these days.

With that said, his trailer may not be abandoned

Based on events from GTA Online, Trevor is probably performing criminal activities in Blaine County. His trailer would be the perfect base for operations. For that reason, it may be his primary residence in that area. This can be inferred from the Los Santos Tuners update in 2021.

GTA 5 players may remember Chef, a reliable gunman for Trevor Philips Enterprises. During the Lost Contract missions, KDJ implies that he still works for that "psycho crew." Keep in mind that Chef is native to Sandy Shores, which is where Trevor lived.

In the meantime, Trevor makes a small cameo in the Contract DLC. A security guard brought up how Trevor would try barging into Franklin's office in Los Santos. This implies that he likes to travel between to and from Blaine County. In any case, he might still need his trailer.

