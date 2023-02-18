GTA San Andreas 2-player offline multiplayer: A hidden gem that Definitive Edition players might not know about

One of the most popular video games in history, GTA San Andreas, has a special feature in the old-gen versions where players can co-play with their friends in a multiplayer format.

The Xbox, PS2, and PS3 versions of the game, which were not engineered from its mobile port (except PS3), have an in-game offline local multiplayer mode, where a second player can join the game.

Unfortunately, Definitive Edition doesn't have any offline multiplayer modes.

Note: This guide doesn't cover multiplayer mode.

There are two modes that the GTA SA offline multiplayer offers

1) Rampage multiplayer mode

In Rampage multiplayer mode, the first and second players must kill a certain number of pedestrians within the time limit. As players kill more pedestrians and destroy vehicles, wanted star levels and difficulty for every wave increase.

Players have access to vehicles and weapons in this mode. Using cheat codes, both players can acquire assorted weapons. There's a catch, though. The "Infinite Health plus Armor" cheat code, HESOYAM, is only applicable for Player one, who will have the Carl Johnson character model.

This multiplayer mode can be triggered by walking into a two-skull marker, as seen in the image below.

The two-skull marker that activates Rampage mode (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rampage mode should be activated by walking into the skull marker, which is located in five locations in the GTA San Andreas map:

Near the wooden bench in the center of Pershing Square, Los Santos. Next to an inaccessible garage in Montgomery, Red County. Easily visible in the open in Chinatown, San Fierro. Near to a hotdog van in Las Payasadas, Bone County. The ground floor of The Camel's Toe, Las Venturas.

2) Free Roam multiplayer mode

Free Roam mode allows two players to roam freely around the GTA San Andreas map. This multiplayer mode has no time limit, and players can travel anywhere they want as long as the two players aren't separated by a certain distance. If so, a black window will pop up at the top-left portion of the screen, warning that they should decrease the distance.

The Free Roam multiplayer mode can be activated by walking into the red two-figurine icon, as visible in the image below.

The red two-figurine icon that activates Free Roam mode (Image via Rockstar Games)

This multiplayer mode can be located in five locations around the map:

Inside the housing complex near the highway in Idlewood, Los Santos. In front of the inaccessible garage Dillimore, Red County. Inside the parking lot northwest to Doherty Garage, Garcia, San Fierro. Right outside the Lounge in El Quebrados, Tierra Robada. Plaza on the ground floor of Royal Casino, Las Venturas.

This mode is much more fun since players can roam freely around the map and travel together in vehicles with more than one seat.

Unsurprisingly, old-gen versions of games are significantly better in customizations and modifications than their modern versions. Unsurprisingly, GTA San Andreas is one of the most constantly updated games.

Definitive Edition players do not have access to multiplayer modes, which is unfortunate as the gaming community recognizes their game-changing features. Sometimes, they are even compared to GTA Online.

All GTA fanatics should try the local multiplayer mods in this game if they have older consoles available.

