GTA San Andreas vs GTA 5: Comparing the maps of the two games 

Both GTA 5 and GTA San Andreas canonly take place in a territory known as San Andreas, yet the two games' maps look entirely different.

It isn't just a matter of technology improving, either. GTA 5 follows a noticeably different video game design when it comes to its setting. The two maps look astonishingly dissimilar for what's supposed to be a familiar setting.

The recent GTA Trilogy has sparked interest in GTA San Andreas once again. It offered players a new excuse to try out this game. Upon doing so, one should notice how different it is from GTA 5, regardless of both locations taking place in some form of San Andreas.

GTA San Andreas vs GTA 5: A quick comparison of the maps between the two games

A difference in size between GTA 5 and GTA San Andreas

The two map sizes (Image via GTAForums)

GTA 5's countryside is bigger than GTA San Andreas's entire map. It should go without saying that the former's map is the biggest in the whole series. There was once a time when the latter held that honor.

Both games canonly take place in San Andreas. However, the size difference isn't solely due to GTA 5 being a more technologically advanced game. Its map looks completely different, even in the scenario where GTA 5's map would look as big as GTA San Andreas's.

How the world looked in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition (Image via Rockstar Games)

It was especially noticeable when the GTA Trilogy first came out. The lack of fog made players realize how small the game genuinely was. The recent update added some fog back into the game, but it didn't change the size of the game's map.

All it simply does is add the illusion of the game being bigger than it really is.

The noticeable differences between the maps

Not everything is different between the two games (Image via ZacCoxTV)

An example can be seen in the two maps' differing shapes. GTA San Andreas's entire map almost resembles a square. By comparison, GTA 5's map doesn't look as cleanly cut, and it instead resembles a more realistic landmass. Unsurprisingly, there are plenty of noticeable differences between the two games' maps aside from this.

GTA 5 lacks San Fierro and Las Venturas. The main similarity between the two maps is that both games feature Los Santos. In these titles, Los Santos is located in the southern part of the map. However, it's more centered in GTA 5 than in the other game.

Naturally, Los Santos has changed significantly between the two games. Some familiar sites like Grove Street still exist, but GTA 5 adopts a more realistic approach to its design. This fact means that its locations resemble real-life locations more than what GTA San Andreas presents.

GTA San Andreas had three major islands, while GTA 5 only has one (Image via Rockstar Games)

Also, GTA San Andreas takes place on three major islands. This feature means that island restrictions are active in some parts of the story. GTA 5 only has a single island, so the same limitation doesn't apply.

If a GTA 5 player wants to, they can head up north and won't receive any Wanted Level. By comparison, a GTA San Andreas player would get a hefty Wanted Level for doing the same thing.

It's also worth mentioning that GTA 5 doesn't use a hidden interiors universe as the 3D universe games did. Transitioning between the outside world and an interior is far more seamless, as there are no loading screens.

New locations in GTA 5

The absence of San Fierro and Las Venturas aren't the only significant differences between the two games. Places like Red County, Flint County, and Bone County only exist in GTA San Andreas. Likewise, GTA 5 has several new territories like Blaine County.

It is worth noting that both games' maps have a major city on the southern side, while their countryside is located up north. However, the differences aren't just limited to the rural areas.

Los Santos has an entirely different layout between the two games. Some streets have completely different names. Not to mention, GTA 5's Los Santos is almost double the size of GTA San Andreas's equivalent.

New content in these maps

Interiors are also utilized differently between the two games (Image via Rockstar Games)

As the two games have several notable features absent in the other title, that inevitably means that they utilize their maps differently. For example, collectibles highlight different parts of their respective game's worlds.

Likewise, where the player saves is different, as well. In GTA San Andreas, the player has several dozen safehouses scattered across the map. By comparison, GTA 5 only has a few storyline-relevant safehouses.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Of course, that's only scratching the surface of what's different between how both games use their maps. Even something minor, like a GPS, is present in one game but is absent in the other (ignoring the recent Trilogy version in this case).

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Which game map do you prefer? GTA San Andreas GTA 5 1 votes so far