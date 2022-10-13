Destroy All Humans! 2 features GTA San Andreas Easter egg

Easter eggs and references to real-life elements abound in GTA games. Each game contains a variety of hidden objects and references that are related to contemporary times. While Easter eggs are common in Rockstar titles, followers of the publisher's work geek out when other games pay homage to classic Grand Theft Auto games.

Fans recently discovered a GTA San Andreas reference in the action-adventure game Destroy All Humans! 2. The game's plot differs significantly from San Andreas's, but this small tribute has enticed GTA fans to embrace it.

Fans pleasantly surprised to find a GTA San Andreas Easter egg in Destroy All Humans! 2

On September 1, 2022, xGarbett, a gaming YouTuber, posted a video in which they discovered a GTA San Andreas Easter egg in Destroy All Humans! 2. The YouTuber attempted to collect a "New Artwork" piece from the top of the bridge. When they reached the top, they discovered a bucket of Easter eggs kept there as, marked as "Easter egg."

The bucket is positioned in such a way that it resembles the "There are no Easter Eggs up here. Go away" sign atop the Gant Bridge in San Andreas. The bridges in both games are also similar in color, making it easy for fans to identify the references.

In both cases, the Easter eggs broke from norm and presented gamers with a new experience. In San Andreas, Rockstar explicitly ruled out the addition of Easter eggs, whereas in Destroy All Humans! 2, the developers included an actual reference.

More about Destroy All Humans! 2

Destroy All Humans! 2 is an action-adventure title with a simple arcade-style gameplay, unlike AAA titles like the Grand Theft Auto series. The game is a sequel to the original released a few years ago. Fun fact: It has an alien named Crypto-138.

The game has four fictional cities: Bay City, Albion, Takoshima, and Tunguska. These are loosely based on real-life cities such as Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, and the erstwhile Soviet Union. Solaris, a lunar location, is also included. It was released in 2006 for the PlayStation 2 and Xbox and is now available for PC, PS4, and PS5.

Iconic Easter eggs in other classic GTA games

While fans eagerly wait for official words from Rockstar regarding GTA 6, GTA 3 has a billboard that says, "See you in Miami!" referring to Vice City. The sixth installment is reportedly based on the infamous fictional city.

Like Destroy All Humans! 2, Vice City has an Easter Egg embedded in the game. To find it, players must visit the Vice City News building in the Downtown area and look for a specific window. Then jump to the "Easter Egg Room." It features a brown egg with the words "Happy Easter" written.

In San Andreas, players can encounter celebrities such as Elvis Presley, Tupac Shakur, Kurt Cobain, and many others roaming the streets and the Umbrella Corporation from the Resident Evil series.

Some eerie references, such as numerous dead bodies, ghostly signs, and even Bigfoot, can be found in the game. In Vice City and San Andreas, players can shoot the moon to keep changing its size.

