GTA San Andreas girlfriends ranked according to their bonuses

GTA San Andreas is one of the first GTA games to introduce a full fledge dating mini-game that players can take part in. This means that not only can players find girlfriends in the title, but they can also go on dates with them, give them gifts, and even get various bonus rewards in turn as well.

However, this dating feature is not as easy as it seems since almost all of the girlfriends present in the game have their specific preferences that are important to consider if players successfully want all of the rewards.

So, to make this process a little easier, this article will rank all of the potential girlfriends in GTA San Andreas according to their rewards.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Here are 6 girlfriends in GTA San Andreas ranked according to their rewards

6) Denise Robinson

She is the first character that CJ can date in GTA San Andreas and potentially make her his girlfriend. Hence, most of her demands and preferences are fairly simple. Thus, players don't have to do too many things to impress her.

Unfortunately, this also means that her rewards would not be as useful as some of the other potential girlfriends in the game. So, once players make Denise CJ's girlfriend, they only get a pimp suit and keys to her dark green Hustler.

5) Millie Perkins

CJ can date her after the player completes Caligula's Palace mission. Therefore, she and Denise are the only two potential girlfriends to be introduced in a story mission.

In any case, when it comes to rewards, Millie does not give the players any impressive bonuses. The only noteworthy thing has to be the gimp suit, which is a costume that CJ can wear.

Thus, it is advised to date her if players just want to have that costume. Aside from this reward, there is only her pink Club that players will get. So, the rewards are not very special.

4) Michelle Cannes

Michelle is a mechanic. So, if CJ is able to make her his girlfriend, he will get access to her Auto Repair Shop and can use it to fix and respray any of his cars for free.

This means that whenever players need to repair their vehicle and don't want to spend any money, they can simply visit Michelle's Auto Repair Shop, which makes dating her pretty useful for anyone who is into racing in GTA San Andreas.

Furthermore, Michelle also gives CJ the keys to her Monster Truck and gifts him a racing suit. Therefore, Michelle is the perfect girl to date for car enthusiasts.

3) Barbara Schternvart

Barbara is a potential girlfriend for CJ in GTA San Andreas. Surprisingly, she is a cop. So, dating her successfully will provide players with the ability to not lose their weapons and body armor when they get busted.

This is an amazing reward to have since this means that if players do not want to die in a dangerous situation, getting arrested becomes a great alternative.

Additionally, CJ gets access to her Ranger and a police uniform will be transported to his wardrobe. Players will also be able to roleplay as a cop very effectively if they date Barbara.

2) Helena Wankstein

Although Helena is a lawyer, she is deeply passionate about guns. Thus, if players manage to successfully date her, they will get entry to her tool shed.

There, CJ will get to equip a chainsaw, a flamethrower, a pistol, and a couple of Molotov Cocktails. So, any GTA player who wants to eliminate enemies easily and create havoc in San Andreas should go ahead and date Helena. One can also get keys to her Sadler and Bandito, along with some rural clothing.

1) Katie Zhan

Katie works as a nurse in an ER unit and is also a little too obsessed with death and lethal accidents. However, her fascination with everything medical is a huge advantage for the players. If one does make her CJ's girlfriend, they will be able to get free healthcare.

CJ will be able to get out of the hospital without spending any money. This reward has to be the most useful bonus players can get from this girlfriend feature as this allows one to take bigger risks without fearing the consequences.

With Katie being CJ's girlfriend in GTA San Andreas, players can relax and focus on the actual gameplay without constantly worrying about dying. Furthermore, her Romero car and a new medic uniform are unlocked as well.

