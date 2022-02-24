GTA San Andreas guide: How to get a girlfriend

One of the most common questions that new players have in GTA San Andreas is some form of "How to get a girlfriend?"

It essentially boils down to CJ having some stats within a specific range and meeting the women in a particular area. CJ can automatically get two girlfriends through the GTA San Andreas's missions, with the remaining four first being seen outside in the game's overworld.

CJ's six girlfriends in GTA San Andreas - Definitive Edition (Image via Rockstar Games)

Girlfriend Stats Where to meet them Denise Robinson N/A Automatically in the mission "Burning Desire" Helena Wankstein Low Muscle, Low Fat, High S*x Appeal On top of Ammu-Nation in Blueberry Katie Zhan High Muscle, High S*x Appeal Avispa Country Club Michelle Cannes High Fat, High S*x Appeal Inside the Driving School Barbara Schternvart High Fat, High S*x Appeal Outside the police station in El Quebrados Millie Perkins N/A Automatically in the mission "Key to Her Heart"

The above table briefly summarizes where to find every girlfriend in GTA San Andreas and the stats they favor for dates. Collecting all 50 Oysters is an alternative to constantly changing the player's stats to date them (doing so will also revive them if they previously died).

It is important to note that GTA San Andreas players can date several girlfriends at once and receive all of their benefits. Some other games only allow them to choose one option, but that's not the case with GTA San Andreas.

CJ needs to meet these characters and respond positively to them to go on a date with them. Driving an expensive and good-looking car is an easy way to boost s*x appeal if CJ is lacking in that department.

Denise Robinson

The only requirement to date Denise Robinson is to complete the "Burning Desire" mission. This mission is part of the main storyline, so it's something that gamers can't miss. There aren't any requirements to dating her.

Players can then find her at her home in Ganton, which is right near Grove Street. It's the same location where players drop her off at the end of "Burning Desire." She is only home between 16:00 and 06:00 .

Helena Wankstein

Helena's initial location (Image via Stilefty)

If CJ has low fat, low muscle, and high s*x appeal, then he can date Helena by meeting her on the roof of an Ammu-Nation in Blueberry. Afterwards, players can find her in her home on Flint Range from 20:00 to 12:00 and 14:00 to 02:00.

Note: The player must complete The Green Sabre in GTA San Andreas beforehand.

Katie Zhan

Katie Zhan's initial location (Image via Stilefty)

As long as CJ has high muscle and s*x appeal, he can date Katie Zhan. She can first be found in the Avispa Country Club, which is south of the Cobra Marital Arts Gym. If successful, CJ can find her again in her home at Juniper Hollow between 12:00 and 00:00.

She can technically be CJ's girlfriend at the beginning of the game, but players would have to keep in mind that they will get a wanted level if it happens prior to the completion of The Green Sabre.

Michelle Cranes

Michelle Cranes' initial location is in the Driving School (Image via Stilefty)

CJ can date Michelle Cranes if he is fat and has high s*x appeal. She's first seen in the Driving School in Doherty, and CJ can start dating her in Downtown San Fierro between 00:00 and 12:00. Like Katie Zhan, she is available as a possible girlfriend since the beginning of the game.

Barbara Schternvart

Barbara's initial location (Image via Stilefty)

Barbara Schternvart is another potential love interest for CJ. She's similar to Michelle in that she prefers CJ to be fat in order to go on a date with him. CJ can then find her at the police station here between 00:00 to 6:00 and 14:00 to 20:00.

Usually, players would have to complete the "Yay Ka-Boom-Boom" mission to gain access to this area without wanted levels in GTA San Andreas. However, it is possible to date her at the beginning of the game like the previous three girlfriends.

Millie Perkins

Millie Perkins is the final girlfriend that CJ can get in GTA San Andreas. She's not normally seen in the overworld except when on a date with CJ, so players have to first meet her in the mission "Key to Her Heart." They can then find her at her home in Prickle Pine between 12:00 and 22:00.

