GTA San Andreas prequel mod development resumes after lengthy break

The GTA San Andreas prequel mod, whose story is set before the events of the original title, has resumed development after a long pause. GTA 1991 is a total conversion mod whose events take place before CJ even arrived in Los Santos. This means you play as a completely different character, even though the central theme of the Los Santos gang culture stays the same.

Another similarity to the original game is in the story itself, as it involves the death of a family member. The main characters are also motivated by revenge. The mod has new gameplay mechanics, locations, fully voice-acted characters, and more.

Here's what you should know about this GTA San Andreas prequel mod and its development progress.

GTA San Andreas prequel mod resumes progress after some inactivity

The GTA San Andreas prequel mod was started in 2020 as a short project inspired by the Stories games (Liberty City and Vice City Stories). However, the modders behind the project, "deltaCJ" and "devZERO," had to take some breaks in between the development process.

In an unlisted video uploaded to their channel, devZERO apologized for the breaks and wrote:

"I will never abandon this project. Never. I don't care if it takes years, decades, even millennia if it ever comes down to it LOL"

This was in 2022, and the mod went into hiatus until the next year. There was another hiatus before the modders resumed their work in full swing this year.

Now, their latest update in February 2024 shows promise, as they showcased how they've modelled a warehouse from the mod's intro mission.

As mentioned before, this GTA San Andreas prequel mod was heavily influenced by the Stories games — Liberty City and Vice City Stories. If you've never played them before, you should start by playing GTA Liberty City Stories before GTA 6 comes out. These games brought back the well-known 3D Universe maps and were initially released on handheld consoles.

The main protagonist in this mod is a guy who's only mentioned once in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas — Little Devil. He, along with this brother, Big Devil (also mentioned in the main game), who are both Grove Street Families members, set out to exact revenge on Top Dawg, a member of a rival gang whom they believe killed their cousin Dopey.

The GTA San Andreas prequel mod introduces a major new gameplay mechanic — a drug-dealing system similar to one of the features seen in GTA Chinatown Wars.

Other changes include new pedestrians, vehicles, and the inclusion of a personal vehicle for the protagonist, like in Grand Theft Auto 5. The mod even has its own theme song that plays on mission completion, like all the other 3D Universe titles.

There are several other modders involved in the GTA 1991 project other than deltaCJ and devZERO, who are all mentioned in the trailer video. There's no release date as of now, but we're hoping to see it completed quite soon.

There's no doubt that the modders are passionate about this GTA San Andreas prequel mod and will do whatever it takes to see it get released.

