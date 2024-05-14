GTA San Andreas Stories mod trailer shows exciting new features

Players who have wished for a GTA San Andreas Stories mod might see it become a reality. A mod team is preparing to make a Grand Theft Auto San Andreas prequel mod that's also a total conversion of the main game. They've released some trailers for now, and the mod is expected to come out sometime in 2024.

The 2005 game has been extensively modded by the fanbase over the years, and it has had plenty of total conversion mods. Now, this latest mod aims to revisit the classic Grand Theft Auto title and bring forward a unique story. Keep reading if you want to learn more about this GTA San Andreas Stories mod.

GTA San Andreas Stories mod gameplay trailer released

The GTA San Andreas Stories mod is being created by a group known as SASquad. According to the latest trailer, the mod is an attempt at recreating "the essence of what GTA Stories were." This refers to the two different handheld titlrd that Rockstar created, initially for the Sony PSP (PlayStation Portable) — GTA Vice City Stories and GTA Liberty City Stories.

Unfortunately, a San Andreas Stories was never made, and this is what the modders are trying to make. The plot takes place in 1989, and the protagonist is Jose Vialpando, a minor character from GTA San Andreas, who is also Cesar's cousin and a member of the Varrios Los Aztecas.

Several changes have been introduced to the map, as expected from a Stories game, and the modders promise that this will be an extremely immersive experience. The trailer also showcased a BMX activity, where you go across an obstacle course in an attempt to set a record. The GTA San Andreas Stories mod also allows you to rob stores, which is somewhat similar to the mechanic seen in Grand Theft Auto 5 and its online mode.

The gameplay trailer claims that the mod will keep adding more features and the SASquad team will reveal more details about these additions. The exact release date for the GTA San Andreas Stories mod hasn't been revealed, although it's expected to come out this year itself.

It should be noted that there's another similar prequel mod in the works, which is called GTA San Andreas 1991. It's been in development for quite a long time, as the modding team has been inactive for some brief moments in the past. This mod also shows much promise, like the SASquad team mod, although the story and gameplay seems to be quite different.

