GTA San Andreas vs GTA Chinatown Wars on Android & iOS: How different are the two games?

GTA San Andreas and GTA Chinatown Wars are two GTA games that can be played on both Android and iOS devices. This article compares the two action-adventure games on the basis of their device requirements, gameplay, graphics, protagonists and storyline.

The most striking difference between the two titles is probably their popularity in the gaming world. GTA San Andreas is one of the most celebrated games in the GTA universe, while GTA Chinatown Wars is one of the most underrated titles in the series.

How different is GTA San Andreas from GTA Chinatown Wars?

The two Rockstar Games titles are compared on the basis of five major points:

1) Device requirements

GTA Chinatown Wars (Image via Cool Wallpapers)

GTA San Andreas and GTA Chinatown Wars have the following device requirements

GTA San Andreas

Android

Version: 2

Device: Android 7.0 and above

File Size: 2.6 GB

Price: $6.99

Download it from here.

iOS

Devices: iPhone 4s, iPhone 5, iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPod Touch 6th Gen, iPad Mini 1, iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini 3, iPad Mini 4, iPad 2, iPad 3rd Generation, iPad 4th Generation, iPad Air 1, iPad Air 2, iPad Pro

File Size: 2.1 GB

Price: $6.99

Download it from here.

GTA Chinatown Wars

Android

Version: 1.04

Device: Android 7 and above

File Size: 0.92 GB

Price: $4.99

Download it from here.

iOS

Device: iOS 7 and above

File Size: 879.5 MB

Price: $4.99

Download it from here.

2) Gameplay

Bird's eye view in GTA Chinatown Wars (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Chinatown Wars was first released on the Ninetendo DS and is better suited for Android and iOS devices, as it was meant to be played on hand-held consoles at its initial stage of release. The main-story missions are fast paced and comparatively easy to complete.

The main-story missions of GTA San Andreas are quite tough and test the patience of players. To enjoy the gameplay better, players are recommended to use controllers rather than touch-screen controls.

3) Graphics

Players who are more into 3D open-world games will like GTA San Andreas better than GTA Chinatown Wars. Due to the 3D nature of the game, it is better suited for modding.

GTA Chinatown Wars is more of a 2D game and players have the bird’s eye view of the camera. The graphics feel less realistic and more animated compared to GTA San Andreas.

4) Protagonists

CJ (Image via GameModding.com)

CJ is the most beloved character in the entire GTA series. His trustworthiness, vulnerability and morality in the face of corruption makes him the hero players love and applaud.

Huang Lee is not that appreciated by players due to his “spoiled rich kid” image. Players will get Wei Shen (Sleeping Dogs protagonist) vibes while playing GTA Chinatown Wars due to Lee’s athleticism and martial arts skills.

5) Storyline

The storylines of the two titles are completely different and have unique backdrops. Players can live in the hip-hop era of the 90s via GTA San Andreas as it is set in 1992, while GTA Chinatown Wars is set in the year 2009.

