GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition vs GTA 5: Which game has the bigger download size and system requirements?

Most GTA fans would be right in assuming that GTA 5 has the bigger download size and system requirements. It makes more sense when players consider the amount of content that went into the game. Not to mention that the level of graphics in GTA 5 are more advanced than all three games in the Trilogy put together.

Though the download sizes and system requirements for GTA 5 and the Trilogy will differ by quite a bit, most GTA fans should not find this surprising. This article aims to look at the differences between the download sizes and system requirements for both installments in Rockstar's franchise.

Comparing the download size and requirements of GTA 5 and the remastered Trilogy

Below is comprehensive information regarding the system requirements that GTA players should be aware of before purchasing their copies of either GTA 5 or the newly remastered GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

GTA Trilogy size and requirements

In total, the new GTA Trilogy has size and requirements that will need 45GB of space on the player's PC. This is much more than some players expected, approximately half the size of GTA 5. Below are the requirements and download information:

Recommended System Requirements

Disk space - 45GB

45GB OS - Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor - Intel Core i7-2700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i7-2700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Graphics - Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Memory - 16GB

Minimum System Requirements

Disk space - 45GB

45GB OS - Windows 10 64-bitProcessor

Windows 10 64-bitProcessor Processor - Intel® Core™ i5-6600K / AMD FX-6300

Intel® Core™ i5-6600K / AMD FX-6300 Graphics - Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB Memory - 8GB

GTA 5: Game size and system requirements

The download size of the GTA 5 on PC is 65GB according to the Rockstar Games website, but it takes up about 98GB in total. GTA 5 requires about 40GB more space than the newly remastered Trilogy. Below is the information as provided on the Rockstar Games website:

Recommended System Requirements

HDD Space - 65GB

65GB OS - Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1 Processor - Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHZ (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHZ (8 CPUs)

Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHZ (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHZ (8 CPUs) Video Card - NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD7870 2GB

NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD7870 2GB Sound Card - 100% DirectX 10 compatible

100% DirectX 10 compatible Memory - 8GB

Minimum System Requirements

HDD Space - 65GB

65GB OS - Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1 Processor - Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz Video Card - NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11) Sound Card - 100% DirectX 10 compatible

100% DirectX 10 compatible Memory - 4GB

For more detailed installation requirements, players can visit the Rockstar Games website.

GTA 5 requires more space than the Trilogy

A whopping 98GB (Image via Sportskeeda)

It is clear to see with a size requirement of about 98GB that GTA 5 is the bigger of the games, with the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition needing about 40GB less. Additionally, while the remastered games have improved graphics and gameplay, they are still a bit less demanding than GTA 5 and GTA Online.

This is not that surprising, but hopefully this article has provided enough information for gamers to make appropriate decisions.

