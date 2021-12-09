GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition vs GTA 5: Which game has the bigger download size and system requirements?

Most GTA fans would be right in assuming that GTA 5 has the bigger download size and system requirements. It makes more sense when players consider the amount of content that went into the game. Not to mention that the level of graphics in GTA 5 are more advanced than all three games in the Trilogy put together.
Though the download sizes and system requirements for GTA 5 and the Trilogy will differ by quite a bit, most GTA fans should not find this surprising. This article aims to look at the differences between the download sizes and system requirements for both installments in Rockstar's franchise.
Comparing the download size and requirements of GTA 5 and the remastered Trilogy
Below is comprehensive information regarding the system requirements that GTA players should be aware of before purchasing their copies of either GTA 5 or the newly remastered GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.
GTA Trilogy size and requirements
In total, the new GTA Trilogy has size and requirements that will need 45GB of space on the player's PC. This is much more than some players expected, approximately half the size of GTA 5. Below are the requirements and download information:
Recommended System Requirements
- Disk space - 45GB
- OS - Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor - Intel Core i7-2700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Graphics - Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB
- Memory - 16GB
Minimum System Requirements
- Disk space - 45GB
- OS - Windows 10 64-bitProcessor
- Processor - Intel® Core™ i5-6600K / AMD FX-6300
- Graphics - Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB
- Memory - 8GB
GTA 5: Game size and system requirements
The download size of the GTA 5 on PC is 65GB according to the Rockstar Games website, but it takes up about 98GB in total. GTA 5 requires about 40GB more space than the newly remastered Trilogy. Below is the information as provided on the Rockstar Games website:
Recommended System Requirements
- HDD Space - 65GB
- OS -Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1
- Processor - Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHZ (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHZ (8 CPUs)
- Video Card - NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD7870 2GB
- Sound Card - 100% DirectX 10 compatible
- Memory - 8GB
Minimum System Requirements
- HDD Space - 65GB
- OS - Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1
- Processor - Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz
- Video Card - NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)
- Sound Card - 100% DirectX 10 compatible
- Memory - 4GB
For more detailed installation requirements, players can visit the Rockstar Games website.
GTA 5 requires more space than the Trilogy
It is clear to see with a size requirement of about 98GB that GTA 5 is the bigger of the games, with the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition needing about 40GB less. Additionally, while the remastered games have improved graphics and gameplay, they are still a bit less demanding than GTA 5 and GTA Online.
This is not that surprising, but hopefully this article has provided enough information for gamers to make appropriate decisions.