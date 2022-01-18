GTA Trilogy players want to know if there are any future patches

After only a few patches, there has been no update on the GTA Trilogy, which leaves some fans worried.

When the GTA Trilogy was released back in November 2021, it was met with overwhelmingly negative reviews. Various bugs and glitches made it seem like it was an unfinished game. Rockstar apologized for the incident, stating that future patches would meet their standards of quality.

It's been a while since any further statements were made. For the past few days, some players have been trying to contact Rockstar Support. However, the game has since largely faded from memory. There has been no communication since November 30, 2021.

With no further updates on future patches, some GTA Trilogy fans grow restless

This Twitter user prompted a very interesting discussion. When they asked Rockstar Support about future patches for the GTA Trilogy, they were met with silence. However, another Twitter user revealed the company's main priorities.

Rockstar is more interested in GTA Online

InfinityHimself is a Twitter user who directly tagged Rockstar Support in regards to future updates. However, there was no response from the company themselves. Meanwhile, another Twitter user decided to try something else, with a much higher success rate.

IndexMK2 also tagged Rockstar Support about their own issues. However, instead of talking about the GTA Trilogy, they asked how they could buy Shark Cards for GTA Online. Rockstar Support did respond in a timely manner, giving them a direct link to create a ticket.

All it does is further prove IndexMK2's point, which is that Rockstar cares more about GTA Online than the remastered trilogy. That much is obvious, since GTA Online is what brings them millions of dollars each day. Unfortunately, it also gives the implication that the trilogy is no longer important.

There hasn't been much communication since November

There haven't been too many patches in regards to the remastered trilogy. The last one took place on November 30, 2021. This was the 1.03 version patch, which mainly focused on visual updates.

In the meantime, the company mainly focuses its efforts on the Contract DLC for GTA Online. Within a span of a few months, the GTA Trilogy went from a realized dream to a forgotten memory.

Will there be future updates?

Rockstar Support wanted to reassure its fanbase that it would fix any issues with the GTA Trilogy. The company did say they would continue to work on the game through multiple patches. Here's the official statement on the Newswire page:

"We have ongoing plans to address the technical issues and to improve each game going forward. With each planned update, the games will reach the level of quality that they deserve to be."

Time will tell if there will be any future updates. The company has been silent for almost two months now. Rockstar is also working on the Contract DLC for GTA Online, which should keep them busy for a while.

The main takeaway is that players want more communication from Rockstar themselves. All they want is a firm statement about the GTA Trilogy, and whether or not it's still being worked on. For several players, the silence is quite deafening on Rockstar's part.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

