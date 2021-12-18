GTA Trilogy’s physical copies are out now

GTA Trilogy's physical release date has finally arrived, so gamers interested in picking it up can buy the latest Rockstar title today.

Some retailers did sell the game before December 17, 2021, but it's worth noting that today is the official release date. Physical copies are only available for the PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S right now. Rockstar Games stated that the Nintendo Switch will get its physical copy "in early 2022."

These release dates were initially slated for December 7, 2021, before Rockstar Games pushed them to the current dates. GTA Trilogy fans can now buy the game at retailers for more than what they would have to pay for the digital version.

For reference's sake, the GTA Trilogy's digital version is on sale in the Rockstar Games Launcher, costing $47.99 in the United States. By comparison, the physical copy at most retailers costs $59.99 (not counting any taxes).

Ben Turpin @videotech_ Everyone can finally buy a physical version of the GTA Trilogy in most retail stores – but there’s a catch. You can’t upgrade to the PS5 version if you decide to pickup the physical version.



I strongly advise against buying it until the game is improved with more patches. Everyone can finally buy a physical version of the GTA Trilogy in most retail stores – but there’s a catch. You can’t upgrade to the PS5 version if you decide to pickup the physical version. I strongly advise against buying it until the game is improved with more patches. https://t.co/Y23mbJTRGc

Some fans are still not pleased with GTA Trilogy's current condition. The last update to the game was on November 30, 2021, with no news on if any future patch will arrive. Rockstar Games hasn't tweeted anything about the recent release as of yet.

The above tweet references how PS4 versions can't upgrade to the PS5 version. They also state in the replies that Xbox One copies can instantly upgrade to the Xbox Series X|S right now. It's a minor caveat that some PlayStation players might wish to remember.

There is no news on when PS4 players with the GTA Trilogy can upgrade to the PS5 version.

Looking at the physical copy of GTA Trilogy

Matheusvictorbr- @Matheusbr9895_ · Cadê a coisa toda de colecionar como conhecemos Rockstar Games? Está na hora de se prontificar sobre isso... · Cadê a coisa toda de colecionar como conhecemos Rockstar Games? Está na hora de se prontificar sobre isso... https://t.co/EpYFFybtkS

The above tweet talks about how there is nothing to collect in the physical version of the GTA Trilogy. It also contains a video of a person opening the unwrapped case, only to see nothing but the disc inside. Various old-school fans hoping to see a map and a manual like in the original versions are disappointed.

The above tweet is an example of a disappointed fan. The GTA Trilogy contains three games:

GTA III

GTA Vice City

GTA San Andreas

All three games had a map in their original physical copies. There is a pause menu in the GTA Trilogy, but physical maps were a collector's item. Hence, several articles were circulating in various online media discussing its absence in the physical copies of the GTA Trilogy.

Otherwise, the games work similarly to their digital counterparts. The only remaining release dates for the GTA Trilogy are:

Also Read Article Continues below

The Nintendo Switch's physical copy (Early 2022)

Mobile versions (First half of 2022)

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Will you buy a physical copy? Yes No 0 votes so far