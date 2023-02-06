The initial release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition was met with harsh criticism from GTA fans, and it remains one of the most contentious titles in the series.

While the game has many bugs and glitches, the strange rain effect in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas was one of the first things to be noticed by the community.

Capcom studios recently announced a remake of the popular 2005 title Resident Evil 4. While the game is yet to be released for players, early gameplay footage has upset fans as the remastered rain effect looks weird, with some saying it gives vibes of defective rain textures in San Andreas.

Resident Evil fans quickly pointed out the effects and demanded that the developers fix the rain texture before the game's official release.

Fans chastised Capcom Studios for emulating rain effects similar to GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition in the new Resident Evil 4 remake

On February 3, 2023, a popular video gaming channel called Game Informer shared one of the first gameplay walkthroughs of the remastered version of Resident Evil 4. While it looked better than the original 2005 version, fans immediately pointed out the peculiar rain effects in some areas of the game.

Many say that the new rain effect is very similar to the one in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, which almost blinds the screen and makes it difficult for users to see. While the gaming studio is yet to respond to critics, fans have continued to share their thoughts on why it appears strange in the remastered version.

According to user daniel felipe lopez, the rain should not be visible in dark areas.

daniel felipe lopez @dflopez2791 @gameinformer @CapcomUSA_ @MarcusStewart7 @itsVanAken beautiful game, it looks great, the rain on the other hand looks a bit strange in the dark parts the rain is not supposed to be visible, it looks strange, hopefully it can be corrected. @gameinformer @CapcomUSA_ @MarcusStewart7 @itsVanAken beautiful game, it looks great, the rain on the other hand looks a bit strange in the dark parts the rain is not supposed to be visible, it looks strange, hopefully it can be corrected.

Another user, crackheaded, stated that the rain in Resident Evil 4 is directly inspired by GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

User Tornado requested the developers to fix the rain effect

Another user, Crank, posted a comparison of the rain in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Definitive Edition and the remake of Resident Evil 4.

Crank @Raven_Crank Why does resident evil 4 remake have gta definitive edition rain Why does resident evil 4 remake have gta definitive edition rain https://t.co/ei6n4ItSOb

However, SuperMetalDave64, a well-known gaming YouTuber, stated that unlike Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition, Resident Evil 4's remaster uses varying degrees of rain effects in different scenes. While some look similar to the remastered GTA title, others don't.

SuperMetalDave64 @SMetaldave64



I think it looks great in RE4R, the more the better, but I'm a fan of rain. twitter.com/Rinku_Hosoi/st… Rinku @Rinku_Hosoi @SMetaldave64 the rain looks like gta remaster, they need to tone it down a little bit @SMetaldave64 the rain looks like gta remaster, they need to tone it down a little bit This is how it looks in GTA Trilogy Remaster, you really think RE4 Remake looks like that? RE4 Remake is using varying degrees of rain, some shots look more intense, some don't.I think it looks great in RE4R, the more the better, but I'm a fan of rain. This is how it looks in GTA Trilogy Remaster, you really think RE4 Remake looks like that? RE4 Remake is using varying degrees of rain, some shots look more intense, some don't. I think it looks great in RE4R, the more the better, but I'm a fan of rain. 😎☔️ twitter.com/Rinku_Hosoi/st… https://t.co/zhsPB9PaJU

The remastered title is set to be released on March 24, 2023, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Fans want Capcom Studios to fix the rain effect before its release so that it does not provide a GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition-like experience.

As previously stated, the initial release of the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy's Definitive Edition was a shambles; however, Rockstar Games later fixed the rain effect with a patch update, making it playable to some extent.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes