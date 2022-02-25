History of the Landstalker in the GTA games: Performance, variants, and more

In the entire GTA series, there are cars and then there are timeless cars. The Landstalker is a timeless one as it has appeared and reappeared several times. The iconic SUV cannot be forgotten thanks to Rockstar.

This article talks about the Landstalker's history in the series and the current version in the latest game.

History of the Landstalker in GTA

Grand Theft Auto 3

Grand Theft Auto 3 saw the Landstalker for the first time. The in-game version resembled the first generation Landrover Freelander, the 1998 Opel/Vauhall Frontera and the first generation Honda CR-V.

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories

In LCS, the Landstalker was based on the Lincoln Navigator. Multiple variants were present in-game, and some had roof racks and boxes in the back as well.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Vice City Stories

This time around, Rockstar based the Landstalker on the 1984-1990 Jeep Wagoneer Limited and the 1983-1990 Chevrolet S-10. The Landstalker got a special wooden texture/color along the body in this game.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

The Landstalker also appeared in CJ's era and was very similar to the version in Vice City and Vice City Stories. This time, it resembled the Chevrolet S-10 Blazer and Ford Explorer more.

Grand Theft Auto 4

The Landstalker entered the HD era with the fourth edition (Image via GTAall)

The Grand Theft Auto fans were welcomed by the Landstalker in the HD era in the fourth edition. The improved graphics really made it come alive. GTA 4 saw the Landstalker as an in-game rendition of the Third Generation Ford Expedition.

Landstalker in GTA 5

In 2013, the Dundreary Landstalker finally came to its current form with the release of Grand Theft Auto 5. The model remains the same as it is featured as a 4-door SUV. In GTA 5, the car houses a diesel engine similar to that of the Cavalcade. With in-game vehicles becoming more diverse, the Landstalker could no longer be the king and is one of the slowest SUVs in the game. It can barely reach the top speed of 135kmph (84mph).

The vehicle can be purchased at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a mere $58,000. The car doesn't feature a whole lot of customizations. However, the side steps are a unique category of add-ons for this vehicle.

Edited by Mayank Shete